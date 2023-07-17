A Lewiston elementary school teacher who was placed on administrative leave in the spring following allegations of abuse is no longer employed by the Lewiston School District.
Superintendent Lance Hansen said Monday that Sheila Frei resigned and the Lewiston School Board didn’t renew her contract by the July 1 deadline.
Frei, who was teaching first grade at Camelot Elementary School, was placed on administrative leave March 31. The nature of the administrative leave was confidential.
However, at a Lewiston School Board meeting April 10, about 50 people made comments for an hour about their concerns over the alleged behavior. Of those who were there, 16 people spoke about experiences from family members regarding allegations of physical abuse that left bruises and mental and emotional distress.
Tayli Sodorff, of Lewiston, spoke about her daughter Rees, who allegedly had bruises on her arm, which was reported to the school March 20. Rees told her mother that Frei allegedly grabbed her for not doing her math fast enough and she later didn’t want to go to school. Sodorff said her daughter stayed home until Frei was placed on leave.
At the meeting after public comment was over, Lewiston School Board President Brad Cuddy said the board was listening and the district also has a process it needs to follow in these matters.
