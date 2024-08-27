Teachers’ union endorses Prop. 1

Idaho’s teachers’ union Monday endorsed Proposition 1, a divisive ballot initiative to overhaul elections. The union also endorsed what it calls “pro-public education” candidates in 22 legislative districts.

The Idaho Education Association (IEA), an affiliate of the National Education Association, represents K-12 public school teachers as well as support staff, administrators and retired educators. Each endorsement came from either the IEA’s board of directors, its members or its political action committee.

IEA board of directors endorses Prop. 1

The board of directors — two dozen educators representing geographic regions of the state — endorsed Proposition 1.

If approved by a majority of Idaho voters, the initiative eliminate the partisan primary system and create an “open” primary. The top four candidates would advance to the general election, and the winner would be selected through a ranked-choice voting system.

The initiative has divided Republican political leaders, past and present. Gov. Brad Little joined House Speaker Mike Moyle, GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and others in opposing it, while Little’s predecessor, former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, has campaigned for the measure alongside former lawmakers and other high-profile Republicans.

IEA President Layne McInelly said the changes would make Idaho’s elections more “democratic” and “ensure the creation of public policy that better reflects Idahoans’ perspectives.”

“Approval of the ballot initiative ensures elected policymakers would be more accountable to all Idahoans — not just a single group,” said McInelly, referring to the Idaho Republican Party, which currently holds closed primary elections. “There’s little question that better education policy will be the result.”

IEA political action committee endorses 50 legislative candidates