Teachers’ union endorses Prop. 1

Idaho’s teachers’ union Monday endorsed Proposition 1, a divisive ballot initiative to overhaul elections. The union also endorsed what it calls “pro-public education” candidates in 22 legislative districts.
The Idaho Education Association (IEA), an affiliate of the National Education Association, represents K-12 public school teachers as well as support staff, administrators and retired educators. Each endorsement came from either the IEA’s board of directors, its members or its political action committee.
IEA board of directors endorses Prop. 1
The board of directors — two dozen educators representing geographic regions of the state — endorsed Proposition 1.
If approved by a majority of Idaho voters, the initiative eliminate the partisan primary system and create an “open” primary. The top four candidates would advance to the general election, and the winner would be selected through a ranked-choice voting system.
The initiative has divided Republican political leaders, past and present. Gov. Brad Little joined House Speaker Mike Moyle, GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and others in opposing it, while Little’s predecessor, former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, has campaigned for the measure alongside former lawmakers and other high-profile Republicans.
IEA President Layne McInelly said the changes would make Idaho’s elections more “democratic” and “ensure the creation of public policy that better reflects Idahoans’ perspectives.”
“Approval of the ballot initiative ensures elected policymakers would be more accountable to all Idahoans — not just a single group,” said McInelly, referring to the Idaho Republican Party, which currently holds closed primary elections. “There’s little question that better education policy will be the result.”
IEA political action committee endorses 50 legislative candidates
IEA’s political action committee, meanwhile, interviewed candidates for the Legislature and endorsed candidates in 22 of the state’s 35 legislative districts.
Candidates who represent “the pro-public education perspective and values of IEA members” earned endorsements from the Political Action Committee for Education (PACE), the news release said. PACE endorsed 35 Democrats, 14 Republicans and one independent candidate.
At least one race where the committee didn’t back a candidate is notable. In Idaho Falls’ District 32, PACE endorsed incumbents Sen. Kevin Cook and Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen in their perspective reelection bids, but the committee did not endorse a candidate in Rep. Wendy Horman’s race.
Co-chair of the powerful Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, Horman dueled with IEA during this year’s primary election over private school choice. The union bankrolled a political action committee that targeted Horman with negative advertising and supported her opponents. Horman is one of the Statehouse’s leading advocates for directing public funds to private school families, a movement that the teachers’ union has strongly opposed.
PACE also took the rare step of backing two candidates in a single race — a competitive three-way Senate contest for District 26, which includes Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties. The committee gave a “dual endorsement” to incumbent Sen. Ron Taylor, a Democrat, and former Rep. Laurie Lickley, a Republican, but not to independent candidate Kala Tate.
“IEA members work hard to support and elect candidates who think public education is a public good,” PACE co-chair Peggy Hoy said in the news release. “Regardless of political party, these candidates represent the public education values of our members and deserve the vote of anyone who believes every Idaho student should have access to a free, quality public education.”
IEA members endorse all bond and levy measures
Additionally, IEA members are encouraging voters to support local bond and levy measures. School districts statewide are asking taxpayers to support nearly $242 million in bonds, supplemental levies and plant facility levies this November. Read more about the measures here.
It’s unclear how many of Idaho’s roughly 19,000 teachers are IEA members. Spokesman Mike Journee declined to provide a figure Monday but said the group represents “thousands of public school educators who work in just about every district in the state.”
Senior reporter Ryan Suppe covers education policy, focusing on K-12 schools.