ASOTIN — A 37-year-old Clarkston man who made threats about “shooting up” an Asotin County elementary school and committing mass murder at an Asotin County Fair Parade was sentenced Thursday to 20 months in prison.

Trevor J. Lunney, who changed his plea to guilty, was sentenced to the high end of the range by Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns. Lunney made a lengthy statement and openly wept after his sentence was handed down at the afternoon hearing in Asotin County.