ASOTIN — A 37-year-old Clarkston man who made threats about “shooting up” an Asotin County elementary school and committing mass murder at an Asotin County Fair Parade was sentenced Thursday to 20 months in prison.
Trevor J. Lunney, who changed his plea to guilty, was sentenced to the high end of the range by Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns. Lunney made a lengthy statement and openly wept after his sentence was handed down at the afternoon hearing in Asotin County.
“I was in the middle of a mental health crisis,” Lunney said. “I’m not going to kill anyone when I get out, and I think that’s what’s really important here.”
Burns noted Lunney’s previous court history — including a razor-blade suicide attempt when he appeared on a video link from the jail — and the defendant’s many promises to change his behavior in the past.
“You are not learning your lesson,” she said. “Mr. Lunney, there’s got to be an end to this. I want you to succeed. You will get more services in prison that may help you.”
Lunney, who was found competent to stand trial, gave up his right to appear before a jury when he pleaded guilty to harassment, threats to kill and threats to bomb or injure property. He was ordered to complete a year of community custody after he serves his time behind bars.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lunney made several statements about wanting to commit mass murder to the state Department of Corrections, law enforcement and Quality Behavioral Health.
In addition, he talked about having access to hidden weapons in Nampa, and made comments about having a five-year plan, opening fire at a future fair parade and livestreaming it, becoming an active shooter at an elementary school and his desire to commit suicide.
Because of nationwide events and mass shootings, police told Lunney his statements cannot be taken lightly. Previous documented and observed behavior show there is a “reasonable fear” that those threatened acts would be carried out by the defendant, according to the affidavit.
Lunney was represented by attorney Julie Karl. His previous public defender, Roger Sandberg, stepped away from the case after Lunney reportedly threatened to kill him and Curt Liedkie, the acting prosecutor.
Karl asked the judge for leniency, saying Lunney had a “rough go” while in custody. At the time of his latest arrest, he was living in his car, drinking excessively and battling mental illness, she said.
“He knew he was spiraling,” Karl said, and was “venting” to people he thought were safe. When he was taken into custody, Lunney was in the process of checking himself into the hospital, she said.
“He’s not the monster he’s been painted,” said the Waitsburg attorney. “He was screaming for help.”
Lunney told the judge he was assaulted in jail and is now barely functional. When he was drinking, Lunney said he would black out and doesn’t recall making some of those threats.
He became suicidal and tried to slash his wrist and throat with a razor blade during a video court appearance, which Judge Burns also recalled.
Burns said in today’s environment, a person cannot make threats of a mass shooting and expect a pass. She encouraged Lunney to address the root of his problems.
Liedkie, who spoke about community safety, asked for the high end of the range, and argued successfully for an order that will keep Lunney at least 300 feet away from schools, parades and concerts when he’s released.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.