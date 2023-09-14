SANDPOINT — There wasn’t an audible sigh of relief in the room but those attending Thursday’s canvassing meeting looked pleased that the recall election of two West Bonner school board trustees was officially over.

The remaining board members — Margaret Hall, Carlyn Barton and Troy Reinbold — have 90 days to appoint one trustee from zone two and one from zone four; if unsuccessful, another 30 days to select from anywhere in the school district. After 120 days, the county commission would step in and make the appointments.