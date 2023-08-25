‘That’s just who he is’: Father suffers widespread burns after trying to help neighbors in Oregon Road fire

Being treated for second-degree burns on 27 percent of his body, Justin Knutsen gives a thumbs up from his hospital bed at the Regional Burn Center at Harborview in Seattle. Knutsen received the burns after fleeing the Oregon Fire near Elk, Washington on Friday. His home was also lost in the wildfire.

 Courtesy Photo

Desperate to reach four of her other children at her parents’ house, Larissa Knutsen jumped into her SUV with her 7-week-old baby just minutes after receiving evacuation orders because of the Oregon Road fire. But her husband was not in the car.

“My husband was just standing there,” she remembered.