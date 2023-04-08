I remember reading an interview years ago with stunt performer Evel Knievel where he said the reason people came out to watch his audacious motorcycle acts was because they wanted to see him crash and burn.
Knievel’s gutsiest act may not have been trying to jump over the Snake River canyon, but entertaining audiences who were hoping to witness his demise.
I’ve never cared much for intentional acts of daring. I’ve had enough bike wrecks, falls out of trees, near drownings and getting bucked off horses to make me realize that hurting yourself isn’t all that fun. Once you collect all the autographs you want on your plaster cast, broken bones smart like the dickens and aren’t worth it.
So it scares me to see daredevils tempting fate as they dance back and forth on the back of a flatbed pickup truck speeding down the highway. Yes, I’m talking about cow dogs.
I realize cow dogs are in a class all by themselves. Cow dogs are not pampered family pets — they’re there to work and they work hard. You have to admire the pluck and courage of an animal that will charge and bully another animal that is fifty times its size. Dogs are brave but cows are bigger and could hurt you a lot if they sat on you.
Fortunately, cows are also pretty mellow and the ferocity of a cow dog charging back and forth, nipping their heels and barking is mostly bluff. You could probably move a cow with a feather.
But in spite of cow dogs’ bravery, letting them cha-cha-cha in the back of a truck as it’s speeding down the highway is cruel and reckless. Occasionally dogs do fall off and get killed. And that’s a sad fate for a creature who is willing to go to the mat for his owner and work until he dies trying to move a bunch of stupid cows.
As I’ve noted before our love for our pets is understandable but it also leads us to make foolish decisions. People forget that dogs are really smart, but they’re also really dumb. If your house was on fire your dog might be able to pick up your cell phone and dial 911 for help.
And then he’d run out in the road and get run over by the fire truck.
The fact that dogs don’t understand the danger of dancing around in the back of a flatbed truck as it speeds down the highway just means that they’re not the most rational creatures on the planet. Even Evel Knievel would have understood that.