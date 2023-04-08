As Clarkston School District taxpayers are asked to support a bond to build a new high school, there might be questions on the bond itself.
A common phrase for those in education is “bonds are for buildings, levies are for learning” to differentiate between the two types of funding school districts use. Levies support the year-to-year function of the school, paying for programs and salaries, and bonds pay for the one-time cost of building a facility. While levies are taxes to raise funds for different taxing districts, bonds are a little more complex.
“It’s not simple. It’s not easy,” said Cory Plager, managing director of public finance for DA Davidson in Spokane. “It takes a while to wrap your head around some of these practices when it’s not something that people work with every day.”
Bonds are a way to fund a long-term capital project. While school districts are most associated with the process, other tax districts, like sewer, fire or parks and recreation, can use bonds as well.
“In many state governments or local governments or schools, this is the primary way to finance school projects, and I say primary, and in some cases the only way depending on what grants are available or what matching funds are available,” Plager said.
Municipal bonds, like the one proposed for the new high school, are paid back by the taxpayer. The ballot measure gives the school district the authority to issue the bonds and agree to pay back the bonds over a period of time. Without approval from the voters, the project can’t go forward.
“Without the taxpayers giving the school the green light, they can’t do the project,” Plager said. “So the voters are paying for the school. However, if you ask the taxpayers to pay for the school over one year, over one tax payment, like a capital levy, it would be borderline impossible to do it over such a short period of time. It would be like buying a house over a three-year mortgage or a four-year mortgage.”
Clarkston voters are approving the amount of the bond, $79 million, and the length of the bond, 25 years. What’s not included on the ballot is the rate, the cost per $1,000 of assessed value, which can change over time. However, the tax rate is currently estimated at $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed value, which means a home that is worth $350,000 would pay $994 a year or around $83 a month.
Plager said that the $2.84 is estimated high in order to provide a cushion so that it will be more likely that the actual rate will be lower, not higher. Tax rate estimates are usually estimated high for that reason. He used a recent example where a tax rate was estimated at $2.80, and then the first year’s rate was $2.44 and the rate today is $1.92.
“We hope with current market conditions and a conservative buffer, that your tax rate will not exceed $2.84,” he said. “We don’t want to promise something and then have the rate be higher, that would be a real breach of trust.”
If the economy or real estate market collapses causing property values to decrease drastically, the tax rate will likely go up. However, following trends of the last few decades property values slowly increase, which means the tax rate will decrease.
Plager said there are four factors in determining the tax rate: the interest rate, the bond rating, property value and structure bond.
“You have to find the right mix of those four factors,” Plager said.
Interest rate
The project is $79 million but there is interest. When someone buys a home that is $300,000, the actual cost is more like $450,000, as it’s paid for over time and the cost increases. That interest rate is included in the tax rate, not the $79 million that is on the ballot, which only includes the construction cost.
During the pandemic, interest rates were really low, but now the rates are at a more normal range for school bonds. The interest rate has many factors like the bond rating of the school and the length of the bond. The rate is tracked with the bond buyer index, which the firm uses as a benchmark.
Plager said that “interest rates take the elevator up and then the stairs down,” meaning that rates can spike quickly and take a while to come back down. The interest rate follows a lot of other market trends in the economy like the stock market, but the interest rates for the bond are also estimated at a conservative rate. However, the last 20 years they’ve been at or below average, aside from the pandemic.
Bond rating
The bond rating works like a credit score for the school district, which currently doesn’t have a bond rating because it doesn’t have any outstanding bonds. If the school district passes a bond and seeks a bond in the future, it would receive a bond rating. The better the rate, the more desirable the bonds are, which will drop the tax rate.
Property taxes
The property value looks at the tax base and looks at how many people will be paying the taxes and what kind of construction, like new developments, are contributing to the tax base.
Plager said it’s a commitment for a community to fund construction, and the state isn’t on an equal playing field. A community like Asotin County doesn’t have the same tax base like places with Boeing, Amazon or Microsoft that can handle the $79 million cost of a project at a much lower tax rate.
“Those districts have a different advantage there,” Plager said. “There’s always challenges, every school district is not easy, but smaller school districts have a bigger weight on their shoulders when it comes to updating facilities, in my opinion.”
Bond structure
The structure is how long or short the bond is. The longer the bond the less the tax rate will be. Plager compared it to a car payment. If it’s a longer payment, there’s less monthly cost, but paying interest on it will be longer versus having a high payment each month with a lower interest rate.
For the Clarkston High School bond, the district went for a 25-year bond, which Plager said is common, as well as 20-year bonds. The bond could also be paid off sooner than 25 years but not longer.
The 25-year bond will have a higher interest rate, but a lower tax rate. If the length of the bond is shorter, the interest is lower, but the tax rate is higher. Plager said that the Clarkston School District chose the 25-year bond to keep the tax rates lower because it knew it was important to the residents.
This is another area that has a cushion built in, Plager said. If the bond is passed and the bonds are sold and interest rates haven’t increased, the district can shorten the bond to increase the tax rate and save on interest or keep it the length of the bond to have the tax rate remain low.
The maximum length of a bond allowed in the state is 40 years. However, Plager said most school districts don’t go that long to pay off a bond; the longest he’s seen is 30 years. Determining the length of the bond is about trying to balance the tax rate and the interest rate, as well as what the school board and voters will approve.
Selling the bond
“When the voters approve a school district to proceed, that’s when our firm really gets put into action,” Plager said.
The firm’s sales team takes the information about the bond and presents it to investors like insurance companies or market managers. The sales team contacts people it knows who would be interested in the bond and sells them, usually at $5,000 per bond.
When the bonds are sold, the money is placed in the school district’s county treasure fund and managed by the county treasurer. The bonds are also sold as needed, first to pay for the design costs and then sold again when construction starts and so on. That way the entire $79 million isn’t sitting in a fund-gathering interest.
The process is similar to going to the bank to ask for a loan, except the bank in this case is investors. Investors like insurance companies are interested in school bonds because if they are held on through maturity it can offset the cost of insurance claims. Other investors want to add the bonds to their portfolios. Plager said there is a diverse group that seeks out school bonds, especially those in Washington.
“Our bonds are very desirable because the state of Washington is essentially guaranteeing these school bonds, so if for any reason a school across our state does not pay their principle and interest, Washington state makes sure those investors are paid,” Plager said.
Taking it to the voters
Plager understands that the bond process is complex and taxes, especially current property taxes, are a concern for voters.
“I think the hard part is, is there ever a good time?” Plager said. “This isn’t my project. I’m somebody to support and help people solve problems and build infrastructure, but I do hear a lot of the times that the longer you delay the more construction and inflation increase. I’ve heard the same from others and saying, ‘Is now the time with inflation as high as it is?’ And I can’t answer that question. It’s a real personal question for each person.”
