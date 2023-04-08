Clarkston bond issue: It’s a bit complex

Cory Plager

As Clarkston School District taxpayers are asked to support a bond to build a new high school, there might be questions on the bond itself.

A common phrase for those in education is “bonds are for buildings, levies are for learning” to differentiate between the two types of funding school districts use. Levies support the year-to-year function of the school, paying for programs and salaries, and bonds pay for the one-time cost of building a facility. While levies are taxes to raise funds for different taxing districts, bonds are a little more complex.