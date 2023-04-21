The cutting edge of law

Excalibur might be a mythical, legendary sword, but for the law offices of Joanna McFarland and Paige Nolta, the sword is very real.
For the past 11 years the two law offices, and all the attorneys working there, have been swapping a sword. A person receives the medieval-style sword when an attorney successfully argues a case before a judge, whether it’s a motion to dismiss or suppress based on a constitutional violation or concerns about an investigation. Sometimes it’s also when an attorney wins a case or a hearing with a judge or jury.
“We call it ‘wins’ but it’s not just a win, (it’s when) our interpretation, our analysis of the law was correct and we have the backing of the court,” McFarland said. “It’s grown into more than that, though.”
The sword has become a badge of honor among the two attorneys’ offices, and when they receive the sword it’s displayed in their office to show their achievement.
“It was not meant to be rivalry in any way,” McFarland said, with Nolta adding that it’s done to celebrate their work.
“And yes, the goal was to put out good legal arguments and take the sword for yourself and display it on your own mantle for a long period of time,” McFarland said.
“But also it’s a joy to hand it over,” Nolta said.
“We hope to trade it often,” McFarland said.
Which they do. Usually the sword trades hands every month depending on the court schedule and whether there are trials or hearings. When cases pick up, the sword doesn’t stay in one spot for very long. The shortest time it was in one place was an hour.
“I would say the sword does not collect dust,” McFarland said.
The sword is often exchanged right away, but other times it takes a few reminders. The tradeoff is quick, with no ceremonial bestowing of the sword before it’s hanged on the office wall of the honoree. All of the attorneys in the two law firms have a place for the sword to hang in their office, ready for when the sword comes into their possession.
“It’s easier when it’s on your wall and you’re seeing it every day,” McFarland said.
“Although sometimes it’s more of an impetus when the hooks are bare,” Nolta said.
McFarland agreed as they both laughed.
“It’s also a really great conversation piece,” McFarland said.
After all, having a sword hanging on the wall of any office is rare.
“It’s great when you’re sitting there with clients and they’re like ‘What’s with the sword?’” Nolta said, who then gets to explain how she earned the honor.
Nolta will soon be taking over the magistrate judge position in Lewis County, but the legend of the sword will continue with Jennifer Fuhs, who will be taking over Nolta’s practice. McFarland and Nolta are hoping to pass the tradition down to the next generation of public defense attorneys, including how it started and what the sword represents.
The story of this particular sword began when McFarland worked for the law firm of William Fitzgerald and Robert VanIdour, which had the contract for public defense. Later Nolta did her internship there while she was in law school. That office had a sword called Excalibur, which was passed from attorney to attorney when a judge sided with that attorney on a big issue.
Fitzgerald and VanIdour didn’t renew their public defense contract in 2010, so McFarland started her own law firm doing public defense. Nolta was also starting out and building up her own practice, so the two worked together helping each other on cases. Then Nolta was able to get her own contract as public defense attorney.
McFarland’s secretary, Lonna Dorchak, was also the secretary for Fitzgerald and VanIdour. She found the current sword, sort of an Excalibur 2.0, at a pawn shop and suggested that McFarland and Nolta bring back the tradition between their two offices.
Like the story of the legendary Excalibur, some parts of this story are still a mystery. Nolta and McFarland don’t know the origin of the first Excalibur at the Fitzgerald and VanIdour law office. They also don’t know which attorney has the original sword.
“(The sword swapping) was in place when we worked for them and we like the tradition, so we carry it on,” Nolta said.
The two hope to keep the tradition moving forward, but it’s also spreading to other public defenders in Idaho. Donald Terry worked for McFarland before moving to Bonner County in the public defense office. Nolta gave him a parting gift: a sword.
Terry’s sword isn’t a broad sword like Excalibur. It’s a Ninja sword, but the concept is the same. The sword is passed around among his attorneys when they succeed in the courtroom. They all are proud to earn the sword because of what it represents.
“We really try to be supportive of the people who work with us, and for us this is one way we can reinforce, ‘You did a good job, congratulations,’” Nolta said.
Although the attorneys are in the spotlight in the courtroom, McFarland and Nolta said they can’t do their jobs without the support of their staff who help them prepare for the courtroom. McFarland uses the analogy of the sheath for the sword, which keeps it protected from the elements and is a safeguard when it’s not in use.
“Our staff is exactly that for us, making sure we are protected and prepared for battle,” McFarland said.
For Nolta, the experience with Fitzgerald and VanIdour not only created a tradition and the partnership between her and McFarland, but it also changed her career trajectory. Originally Nolta wanted to be a prosecutor when she was going through law school. After the internship with the public defense office, she decided to stick with defense. Her experiences with people with drug use and mental health issues changed her perspective when she was working at the law firm.
“It changed my definition of criminal,” Nolta said. “Having zero real connection to it prior to that, my thoughts on the issue were very different.”
It was also there that Nolta had to brief an issue against Idaho State Police that had become a recurring problem. Based on her briefing and argument, the court agreed with her analysis and it changed the way the agency did investigations from that point.
That was another key moment that involved both the value of public defense and the sword.
“She earned the sword that day — there’s no question in my mind,” McFarland said. “The sword was just a memento of the hard work and the justice that she was able to experience.”
Public defense protects people’s rights and holds law enforcement accountable. They also help people in hard situations and try to make their lives better, McFarland said. Nolta said that sometimes people think they get clients off on a “technicality” when a charge is dismissed on a constitutional violation.
“That’s not the case,” Nolta said. “The highest law of our land was broken and we called them on it.”
Nolta and McFarland also recognize the role prosecutors have in the judicial process that includes training and helping officers follow those laws.
“We have a great camaraderie with our prosecutors in our jurisdiction,” McFarland said. “Because we mutually respect each other, we can come to the table and disagree, but that does not mean we are disagreeable.”
While the roles of prosecutors and defense attorneys are different and they have different perspectives, the end goal is the same.
“It’s about being just and fair,” McFarland said. “The sword is another symbol of our role in that entire process.”
The sword serves as a reminder for the public defenders of the importance of their work, which is more than winning arguments. They work to advocate for fair sentencings and help people not make the same mistakes again.
“Being a defense attorney is hard. We are constantly under the bombardment of our community, representing people who are often labeled as being ‘bad,’” McFarland said.
“For the most part, there’s hardly anyone who is truly criminal in the way that I understood criminals before I took on this job,” Nolta said. “It’s mostly people who have made a mistake and most of them don’t even want you to completely get them out of it. They just want you to help it not ruin their life.”
The sword isn’t a motivator for their work but for Nolta and McFarland it has become a symbol of job well-done, an acknowledgment that they don’t often receive elsewhere.
“Even if it is just between us,” Nolta said.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.