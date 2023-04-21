The cutting edge of law

Joanna McFarland, left, hands off Excalibur to Paige Nolta at Nolta’s law office Wednesday in Lewiston.The two defense attorneys have been exchanging the sword back and forth throughout their career when one does a good job.

 August Frank/Tribune

Excalibur might be a mythical, legendary sword, but for the law offices of Joanna McFarland and Paige Nolta, the sword is very real.

For the past 11 years the two law offices, and all the attorneys working there, have been swapping a sword. A person receives the medieval-style sword when an attorney successfully argues a case before a judge, whether it’s a motion to dismiss or suppress based on a constitutional violation or concerns about an investigation. Sometimes it’s also when an attorney wins a case or a hearing with a judge or jury.