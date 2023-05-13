If you’ve ever heard the phrase: “It’s the thought that counts,” it was probably your mother who taught it to you.
She probably said it that time you stole dandelions from your neighbor’s lawn and tied them into a little bouquet to present to her for Mother’s Day.
She smiled and said it was the thought that counted. She probably considered herself lucky that you didn’t hold up a convenience store.
Deciding what to buy your mother for a gift is one of life’s most vexing problems. That is because, if you ask her, she’ll always say: “Oh, darling, you don’t have to get me anything. You are gift enough.”
Which is sweet, even though she may be thinking: “Earrings would be nice.”
I was always broke as a kid — kind of a harbinger of my financial status as an adult. And so I had to be creative to come up with a gift for my mother on Mother’s Day or her birthday (both events were in the same month).
One year, when I was about 8, I wrote her a poem. I was big into flowery, 19th-century literature back then, like “Black Beauty” and “Alice in Wonderland.” So I was reading words that I didn’t fully understand but that I integrated into my vocabulary, anyway. In my poem I wrote that my mother was, “beautiful and sublime. She gets up in the morning to feed the swine.”
I remember the shock on her face when she read that. I didn’t know for sure what “swine” meant — I just thought it sounded pretty. Maybe the plural of “swan.” Mom, however, told me that the term was accurate.
Moms can be hard to buy for, partly because most moms have some angst about their motherhood careers. You spend the first couple of decades of your adulthood raising children. And then you spend the rest of your life second guessing yourself: “Gee, I wish I hadn’t done that,” or, “If I had only known then what I know now.”
We’re probably too hard on ourselves. Being a mother, being any kind of parent or guardian, is a darned tough job and none of us should waste time comparing ourselves to the BVM (Blessed Virgin Mary).
You do the best you can do at the time and try to remember that the biggest thing about being a mother is just showing up.
Then one day you have these adult children whom you adore, no matter how they turned out, and they’re asking you what they can get you for Mother’s Day.
So you give the appropriate answer: “Sweetheart, I’m so proud of the person you have become and that is gift enough for me.”
