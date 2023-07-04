GRANGEVILLE — The Super Egg Toss is one place where you might literally end up with egg on your face.
It might also end up on your T-shirt, as in the case of Alison Eddy, who came in second place along with her father, Charles Eddy.
“Yeah, I’ll have to get a new shirt,” Alison said after the competition was over.
The “Olympics of egg tossing,” as it was called, was part of the street games at Grangeville Border Days, with Bryan and Zane Laufenberger taking first place.
Monday’s final round included several over-the-wire throws, which meant throwing the egg over the Border Days banners that hung across the street. It took numerous attempts to get to the final three and a first-place winner because the participants would either all catch the egg or all drop the egg.
Until finally, the Laufenbergs were the last team standing.
The two brothers had grown up in Grangeville and participated in the Super Egg Toss countless times. Bryan Laufenberger said his mom was in the event when she was pregnant with him and caught the egg with her shirt. He’s also made an appearance as a youngster in a stroller.
Although it was Zane Laufenberg’s first time winning, Bryan has won it a few other times. His advice for making it to the final round?
“Don’t break the egg,” he said.
Alison Eddy and Charles Eddy traveled from Boise for Border Days. Charles and his wife, Lisa Eddy, who grew up in Grangeville, won the event in the 1990s. Since then they have partnered with different family members. They’ve also learned a few tricks.
Don’t overthink it,” Alison said.
“Throw above the waist, so it’s not hard to catch,” Charles said. “Be an athlete.”
The athletic part came in handy as the crowd of participants was whittled down to the final line after several rounds with various twists. Participants were asked to accomplish throwing feats like a one-handed catch, throwing the egg around their back, throwing with their non-dominant hand, catching the egg with one’s shirt, throwing under the leg, spinning around before catching and throwing, or combining several into one like throwing with one’s opposite hand under the leg with a one-handed catch.
The different throws were called out by Mike Johnson, a lifelong Grangeville resident who has been involved in various aspects of Border Days for at least 20 years. Johnson himself came up with some of the unorthodox styles of tosses.
“I wake up in the middle of the night and think ‘That’ll be fun,’” he said.
Oftentimes the suggestions come from little kids.
“I never turn a little kid down,” Johnson said.
Other street sports, like races, have lots of kids participating, partly because they win money, “The egg toss is definitely a draw,” Johnson said.
“It’s an extremely family-friendly way to have fun,” Johnson said. “Egg a house, you get busted.” However, this event lets you throw an egg at a friend with minimal consequences, like a messy shirt.
The event has grown over the years, but Johnson participated as a kid himself and won it with his dad one year. At that time, Jack Marek was the announcer and Johnson thought he was “the coolest dude” and had a good rapport with people in attendance.
When Johnson was asked to take over as announcer, he felt “I had a legacy to carry.”
However, Johnson has also built up a connection with his audience, which includes some of his current and past students. Johnson is a science and woodshop teacher at Grangeville Elementary/Middle School.
“I love the kids — they pretty much all make a point to stop and say hi,” Johnson said.
Even though Monday’s Super Egg Toss event was over, there’s another version of it today, along with reunions, Art in the Park and car shows. The Border Day Committee plans the event all year long, and it brings people back to the community.
“Everybody returns,” Johnson said. “It’s an honor to be a part of it.”
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.
