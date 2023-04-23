Staging a drag show in a conservative state like Idaho may seem daunting, but to Tatiana Rexia, it’s one of her favorite places to perform because, she says, Idahoans just love drag.

Drag queen Tatiana Rexia, who is known as Andrea Wabaunsee when she’s not on the stage, and the Lipstick Divas performed last weekend at a packed Boomtown American Saloon, and have been performing in Lewiston for more than a decade.