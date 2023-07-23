These heroes have the superpower of smell that lets them detect odors like drugs, but they also have a powerful connection with humans.
When these heroes combine forces with law enforcement, they prevent crime in cities, counties, states and countries around the world.
OK, so that description might be the comic book version, but it still captures the way K-9 units operate and how dogs and humans work together to prevent crime. Multiple agencies in the region — including the Lewiston Police Department, Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Nez Perce Tribal Police — have K-9 units.
“(K-9s are) truly worth their weight in gold,” said Lewiston Police Department K-9 handler Sgt. Chris Reese. “They are extremely valuable to us.”
For the K-9 handlers who work the dogs, there are many reasons they decide to team up with their four-legged friends. Some like Reese, Moscow Police Department Sgt. Ryan Snyder and Chief Deputy Mark Pagliaro of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office enjoy dogs and wanted to work with them on the job. Pagliaro has experience working with animals, like horses and other dogs for hunting and herding, so he wanted to use his animal interest in his law enforcement career and combine “the two things I love.”
Idaho State Police trooper Braeden Hammon had a family member who was a drug user and saw how dangerous drug use can become. He sees drug detection K-9s as a useful tool in preventing drug use and trafficking, and increasing safety for families.
Reese said that drugs can also bring in other illegal activities, like property and violent crimes. By finding drug users and dealers, K-9s are keeping the community safe.
“There’s no way to measure this, but I firmly believe with all my heart in the years I’ve been doing this, that she (the late Marta, his former K-9 dog) has prevented crimes from happening,” Reese said. “That’s why I say that a K-9 program is probably the most proactive tool that I know of that a police department can have because they improve the quality of living in immeasurable ways.”
Training the dog and human
K-9 dogs can be trained and then purchased by law enforcement agencies, like Reese’s newest dog, Ziva, who was certified in June, according to Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik.
At training dogs learn to detect certain odors. Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Chlebowski said the most common drugs, and therefore the most common drugs dogs are trained to detect, are marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. There are also different disciplines other than drug detection, such as apprehension dogs used for tracking and locating suspects who have fled the scene, or bomb detection dogs.
In addition to being certified in drug detection, 3-year-old Monta with the Nez Perce Tribal Police is trained in human tracking, along with her handler, officer Cassidy White. Her longest human tracking distance is 1.5 miles so far.
Just as a dog goes through training to learn how to work with people, humans go through training to learn how to work with the animals.
“Primarily when someone goes to K-9 school for the first time, it’s to train the handler, ‘cause there’s not dog problems, there’s people problems usually,” Reese said.
Some handlers get to learn a new language to work with their dogs. K-9 Deputy Josh Compton at Lewis County Sheriff’s Office tells his dog, Jarvis, commands in French. Using a different language helps Jarvis associate that word with work rather than getting used to an everyday word he will overhear.
“We don’t speak a lot of French at our house,” Compton said.
Not all dogs are trained when they arrive at their departments. When ISP trooper Hammon received his dog, Bear, he was a “green dog,” meaning he was a normal dog that Hammon trained himself.
Bear was selected from 11 dogs at a kennel when he 1½ years old. From there, Bear had to “imprinted” on certain drug smells to learn to detect them. Hammon said it can be difficult to imprint a dog because if it’s done the wrong way or the handler doesn’t find the right toy to encourage the dog to work, the drug detection training won’t be successful.
The fact that Bear was a normal dog before being trained also presented some challenges. For the first year and a half of his life, he could play with whoever he wanted to and whatever toy he wanted to. But as a K-9, Bear doesn’t get such freedom. When he’s on the job, “he doesn’t get loved on by anyone other than me,” Hammon said.
That transition can be difficult for dogs like Bear, who are very lovable and sociable, which is good when he’s interacting with the public, but Hammon also needs Bear to “flip a switch” when it’s time to work and realize “I have to do my job to get paid,” Hammon said.
The payment for a dog is different than for their human counterparts. Hammon gives Bear a two part “payment” – a verbal reward and his toy.
The tone of the praise Hammon gives is also important. Dogs understand pitch and tone more than the words. So when Hammon praises Bear, he plays it up, gets Bear all worked up and excited, and Hammon has to “act like a fool” so Bear wants to do it again.
When a K-9 team is certified, they have to do a minimum of 160 hours and the handler is the only person who can work with that dog. Even when a handler finishes their training, they have to take a recertification course every 15 months and pass at a 100% rate.
“If a dog isn’t certified, you can’t use the dog on the street,” Chlebowski said.
Looking to the future
One of the goals for Kuzik is to add another K-9 unit at the Lewiston Police Department to share the drug detection responsibilities with Reese and have another K-9 unit patrolling the streets to combat the amount of drugs coming through Lewiston.
“I don’t want people to be comfortable moving drugs through the valley,” Kuzik said.
However, the decision to bring in a second dog is a matter of finances.
“They’re not cheap,” Kuzik said.
Most of those expenses are the upfront cost. Ziva, Lewiston’s newest K-9, cost approximately $10,000. Then there’s also costs to outfit the vehicle with equipment and special features, and a kennel for work and home. However, once those costs are taken care of, there is only the annual costs for veterinarian bills for routine checkups.
Kuzik hopes that by looking at the department budget and managing the funds it receives, there will be enough money for a new K-9 dog and handler without having to ask for more money from the city.
Kuzik and other law enforcement personnel in the state are also looking to add one more drug to the list of drugs K-9s can detect: fentanyl. The synthetic opioid is becoming a growing problem in the state and the nation. At Nez Perce Tribal Police, White is currently working toward getting Monta certified to detect fentanyl.
Chris Cottrell is the supervisor of the K-9 unit for Idaho State Police in Boise. He trains drug detection and bomb dogs for ISP and assists other agencies through Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training. He has taken part in discussions for fentanyl detection training.
Some concerns have risen over dogs detecting fentanyl because of the risk of exposure to the drug; however, it’s not the odor that can be harmful to dogs, it’s ingesting the drug. Even with those concerns, Cottrell said dogs being exposed to fentanyl is already happening because of the use of poly-drugs, which is when a drug user, dealer or maker mixes different drugs together, which could include fentanyl.
K-9 handlers need to start training themselves and their dogs to not go into areas where handlers can’t see if the area is clear and safe. By fixing that potential risk of exposure, Cottrell said the agency and the state can start training dogs to detect fentanyl and help curb the growing threat of the drug.
Once K-9s are able to detect fentanyl, Kuzik wants to add that to the list of drugs Lewiston police dogs can identify. It wouldn’t require the department to get a new dog either; the dog would just need to be trained.
“It’s adding a new scent to their nose, which is their tool kit,” Kuzik said.
The bread and butter
For area law enforcement trying to reduce the amount of drugs in the region and interrupting that drug delivery process, searching vehicles is one of the best methods.
“Traffic stops are kind of our bread and butter,” Reese said. “I would say most, if not all, of the drugs that are brought into our area, into our valley, are brought in via vehicle.”
When a K-9 unit responds to a traffic stop, the dog’s first action is to take a free air sniff around the vehicle. If a dog detects the scent of drugs, that gives law enforcement probable cause to search the vehicle.
If the dog detects a drug odor, it will give an alert. There are two types of alerts: One is an aggressive alert like scratching or biting the source closest to the odor, and the other is a passive alert, like sitting or staring at the source closest to the odor. K-9 officers also learn to notice other changes in the dog’s behavior that signal if the dog has detected a drug odor.
Chlebowski said he likes to use dogs on all traffic stops so the dogs can get as much work in as possible. The dogs are essentially employees of the sheriff’s office, so he wants to be sure they’re getting plenty of on-the-job experience.
K-9 units also do mutual aid work with other agencies. Lewiston police support the Quad Cities Drug Task Force and have mutual aid response with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police. Most K-9 units are on call 24/7, but they work together so if one unit is busy, another can respond.
“We all kinda help each other out,” Reese said.
Key characteristic
We humans have a saying that “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” but for police dogs, work is play.
Cottrell has nearly a decade of experience as a K-9 handler and still works with his dog, Murphy. He said the best way to train a dog is to utilize the dog’s drive and desire to play to “get it to do the job.” The dog’s breed isn’t as important as its drive. Cottrell has seen Belgian malinois, German shepherds, labradoodles and terriers be used in law enforcement work, “if they have the drive.”
Snyder describes his Labrador retriever, Ragnar, as “the most energetic dog I have been around” who gives 100% to play and work.
Pagliaro has seen an increased use of Belgian malinois in law enforcement because of their high drive and high energy. The dogs need an outlet, otherwise they can become neurotic, so they excel at being police dogs.
“(They’re) very much like a sports car dog,” Pagliaro said.
Some of those qualities that make for a good K-9 don’t make for a good house dog, like the play drive. Sometimes people will call law enforcement saying they have a dog they want to donate to be a K-9, but Chlebowski said there’s an easy way to tell if a dog has the drive for the job.
“If you were to take your dog at home and take the dog’s favorite toy and throw it out in tall grass but the dog didn’t see where it landed, how long would the dog run out and sniff for the toy?” Chlebowski said.
If the dog spends 2-5 minutes searching but then gets bored and starts doing other things, that’s not a good K-9 candidate. But if the dog is still out there a half-hour later looking for the toy, “now you’re getting into the type of dog we’re looking for.”
The reason that drive is so important is because the dogs need to be able to handle the stress if they can’t find the source of the drug odor. Most of the time they turn into a game.
“Whatever their discipline is, whether it’s finding accelerant from an arson investigation, tracking a person, they’re not working. It’s just a big game of hide-and-seek to them,” Reese said. “They’re just playing a game.”
The power of smell
The other characteristic K-9 handlers look for is a breed with good scent discrimination – the ability to pick out specific scents from others that are present. Reese used this example, if a person walks into a kitchen and smells a stew cooking, we as humans smell the stew. A dog, on the other hand, can pick out the individual ingredients, the carrots, potatoes, meat and spices, like salt and pepper. A dog with a strong ability to pick out scents can detect drug odors from other smells.
Typically sporting breeds like Labrador retrievers, shepherds or Belgian malinois have that scent discrimination, which is why they’re often used in law enforcement.
“You don’t typically see a pug doing police work ‘cause their nose is smashed in,” Reece said.
In training a dog to detect certain odors, they start simple, like a shallow box, then it gets more and more complicated, like a deeper box, putting in a barrier or adding other scents.
Dogs also have to deal with lingering odors. Chlebowski described it as if someone went home and smelled popcorn that someone had made, but the popcorn itself is gone. Sometimes dogs will smell drugs that were there, but aren’t any more.
In those cases, if a dog alerts to a drug and the handler doesn’t find it, Chlebowski asks the person if the vehicle or something in the vehicle had drugs. Usually people are honest and Chlebowski tells them he wants to know why so he can understand why the dog alerted to the vehicle.
“If the dog is wrong, I would like to know,” Chlebowski said.
Off the job
Although dogs used in law enforcement punch in the clock like other department employees, they don’t work all the time. So what do K-9 dogs do on their days off?
For one, they go home with their handlers where they live, sleep and mostly play.
Some dogs seem to enjoy the day off, like Ragnar. Snyder said his personality is the same at home and at work: playful and energetic. He likes spending time with his family and laying in his pool.
“He is extremely intelligent but still does silly lab things,” Snyder said.
At work, Raptor is on alert and ready to go, but at home Raptor is calm and hangs out with his family.
“A lot of people don’t know it’s the same dog,” Pagliaro said.
Raptor also lives on a ranch with another dog as well as horses and chickens that he interacts with on his off days.
Jarvis is also very intense on the job, nearly dragging Compton around, but at home he turns into a 75-pound “super cuddly” lap dog.
Monta remains playful on her time off, as well as loving, except she doesn’t share well with other dogs and wants to keep all the dog toys to herself. She also keeps away from cats because she’s afraid of them. Even though she does enjoy a lazy lie-down on the couch, most of the time she’s busy.
“She is always hunting and her nose gets her into trouble at home,” White said.
Some of that trouble includes dragging White’s clothes all through the house when she’s bored or not getting enough attention.
“Sometimes if I am out with the family, I will come back to a pile of my clothes in our living room,” he said.
Working K-9s learn to read the signals of their handlers when they’re heading in for work. However, sometimes they misread the situation.
Normally, when Hammon puts on his uniform, that’s Bear’s signal it’s time to work. He gets excited and jumps around and spins in circles. But Hammon sometimes works when Bear isn’t, like for training, and he’ll leave Bear at home. Bear still knows Hammon is going to work and, for some reason, he’s not. That can result in some behavioral lashing out and Bear will bark a lot or dig holes while Hammon is at work.
“Because he’s throwing a tantrum just like anybody else would,” Hammon said. “He gets all pouty when he doesn’t get to do what he wants.”
Other times K-9s have a hard time turning off their highly trained noses. Reese said that his former dog, Marta, has alerted to some places when they’ve been out for a regular walk.
K-9s also can’t turn off their nose or their training in situations where it’s not necessary. One time, Reese and Marta were at the Lewiston Police Department and an evidence technician was walking by them in the hallway. Unbeknownst to Reese, the box had drug evidence that was being sent to be analyzed by the state lab. But Marta knew exactly what was in the box.
“We cross paths, and I didn’t think anything of it, and next thing you know Marta’s ripping my arm out of my socket,” Reese said.
PR tool
Not only do K-9 dogs provide a service with their sniffs, but they are also useful as a public relations tool.
“Most people are dog people, just about everybody has a dog,” Chlebowski said.
Idaho County uses Facebook to promote the work that its dogs do in making felony drug arrests. Chlebowski said those posts help people know what’s going on and let people know that drugs are out there, but so are the dogs.
A lot of the community outreach is done with kids. Chlebowski takes his dog to schools and does demonstrations. In Moscow, Snyder said that Ragnar enjoys extra duty at National Night Out and the Lee Newbill Safety Fair. Pagliaro does presentations with Raptor at schools and the Kamiah library. The events are designed with kids in mind to let them ask questions, but parents are also inquisitive.
“It’s interesting that connection with people spans all ages,” Pagliaro said. “It’s great community outreach that shows people how (the dogs) work. Most people don’t realize how keen dogs are with their noses and it’s nice to show them.”
White is so new to the job some people don’t even know he has Monta, so he’s been working at introducing her to the community.
“It’s great PR. It definitely improves the community relations with the department and the community in general,” Chlebowski said. “It fosters that trust with us and in us to be out here and utilizing these dogs as a tool to keep the drugs out of the community.”
Even within a department, the K-9s are a popular face to greet at the offices they work at.
“I’ll bring her in here (the police department) and everyone’s like ‘Oh Marta’ and it’s like ‘Oh, I’m doing fine, thanks for asking,’” Reese said.
Retirement and health
However, just like people, dogs can’t do the job forever. When the time comes for a K-9 dog to retire, they are still technically “equipment” of the department they work for. In the past, Reese has paid a dollar to the city to own his K-9 to retire as a family dog.
Chlebowski’s dog, 10-year-old Nation, is about to retire in September, and then 4-year-old McLintock will take over. Before a dog retires, Chlebowski likes to have a dog certified and ready to go so the county doesn’t have to go without a K-9.
Chlebowski said retiring dogs is “bittersweet.” He knows from experience that he will miss having the dog with him on the job.
It’s hard for humans to say goodbye to their partners, even if they soon get a new partner. It can also be hard for the dog to get used to the new non-work routine. Although the transition might be hard for dogs like Nation, Chlebowski knows that she’ll get used to staying home with his wife and “get spoiled.”
The retirement age for a dog depends on the health of the animal. Sometimes they develop tumors, get seizures, have arthritis or hip dysplasia. Usually they work until they are 9-10 years old.
As working dogs, their job can take a physical toll. Even the action of the dogs jumping in and out of the patrol vehicle can wear on their joints, so handlers help assist the K-9 on the job to prevent unnecessary wear and tear.
Before a dog is even selected, it is X-rayed to make sure its joints can handle the stress. Departments want dogs to be healthy because they are an investment and cost a lot of time and training.
“You want the dog’s health to be pristine, you want them to work as many years as possible with you,” Chlebowski said.
To keep the dog healthy, that means regular checkups with the veterinarian. Chlebowski has seen some of the toughest K-9s quiver in fear while going to see the vet, like other dogs. However, Snyder and White said that’s not the case for their dogs, Ragnar and Monta, who enjoy their doctor appointments.
“Ragnar is excited to go anywhere,” Snyder said. “The vet is no different.”
Unbreakable bonds
As pets, dogs and humans have a strong bond with each other, but it’s exponentially stronger with officers and their K-9s, simply because they are with each other 24/7.
“My wife loves it when I say this, but I am with my dog more than I’m with my family because I don’t bring my family to work,” Reese said. “So that bond, it’s just like any other pet owner. That bond it’s very strong, it’s very personal.”
It’s a connection that goes beyond the relationship the handlers have with their co-workers as well. Hammon works with Bear more than other people at ISP and working so closely with nonhumans can also bring challenges.
“It can be the most stressful and the most rewarding time ever,” Hammon said of he and Bear learning to work as a team and communicate with each other.
As a new K-9 handler, Compton is quickly learning about his dog, Jarvis, and the dog’s nonverbal cues. Jarvis doesn’t bark but is very communicative with grunts that can tell Compton when he needs to go out, or he’ll make “pig noises” when he gets excited.
“You basically have to learn his language so you know what he’s trying to tell you,” Compton said, which can be a challenge.
The bond grows stronger between the human and dog as they learn each other “inside and out,” Reese said. There’s a saying that emotions flow through the leash, so K-9s know when their human is having a bad day because they’ll pick up on their emotions and attitude, which can affect their own mood.
But, like most people who let dogs into their lives, there comes a time when handlers have to say goodbye.
Cottrell’s first K-9, Dax, died in 2021, the same day he retired from a rare form of cancer that took his life in a short amount of time.
“It’s tough,” Cottrell said. “It’s absolutely tough to lose an animal like that.”
A tribute video to Dax can be seen at bit.ly/3pRVrhn. The video has photos and video of Dax on the job as well as at home to show Idahoans all his accomplishments.
Reese’s second K-9, Marta, suffered from an aggressive cancerous tumor and died July 5, according to a Facebook post from the Lewiston Police Department.
Reese has been to funerals for officers who have been killed in the line of duty and said they’re “gut-wrenching.” He’s also been to funerals for K-9 dogs, who have died in the line of duty or for health reasons, which are just as emotional.
“I mean, the bond we have with our partners is – it’s like no other,” Reese said. “The bond between a K-9 and his partner is – you just have to experience it. It’s very unique.”
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.