A 25-year-old Lewiston woman just purchased her second home, and it’s already filled with a lifetime of happy family memories.

Lexi Damato can still see a picture of her grandmother sitting on the counter near a landline phone, chatting and smoking. Late-night games with her grandfather, the special grandkids’ bedroom with its closet full of toys, and numerous family gatherings were once highlights of visiting the Ninth Avenue house she now owns.