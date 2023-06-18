A 25-year-old Lewiston woman just purchased her second home, and it’s already filled with a lifetime of happy family memories.
Lexi Damato can still see a picture of her grandmother sitting on the counter near a landline phone, chatting and smoking. Late-night games with her grandfather, the special grandkids’ bedroom with its closet full of toys, and numerous family gatherings were once highlights of visiting the Ninth Avenue house she now owns.
“I grew up here,” Damato said. “My mom’s and aunt’s names are still visible in a concrete slab out back. My grandparents raised a family of four here, so it has a ton of sentimental value.”
Her 26-year-old boyfriend, Trent Souders, also lives there, along with their dog, Bruno. Souders works as a process engineer technician for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory in Lewiston. Damato is a marketing videographer for P1FCU and does wedding videography on the side. They’ve been dating more than three years.
Her parents, Chip and Shelly Damato, live about 200 yards away in the Sunset Addition neighborhood.
“It’s crazy that it’s back in our family,” Shelly Damato said. “We didn’t sell it until after my dad passed away in 2021, so it hasn’t been that long. I couldn’t go back in the house until I knew Lexi was going to buy it. It was too emotional and sad for me to go in there as a guest.”
Shelly and her sister, Kim, were raised in the house by Gary and Carlene Peavey, who purchased it in the early 1960s. An older, single man purchased it in 2021 and later decided to move to Orofino.
Lexi Damato didn’t think the purchase would be an option when her grandparents’ house went back on the market. It was out of her price range and she’d already made an offer on another place.
“I’ve always been good about saving money, and this is actually my second house,” she said. “I was able to buy my first one when I was 19.”
As she and her boyfriend recently walked through the 1,800-square-foot house, they pointed out the natural light, a new privacy fence in the backyard, a view of Lewiston Hill, a dog nook and several improvements made to the property. They have many more projects in mind for the future.
“I love the neighborhood a lot,” Souders said. “Everyone’s friendly and waves. It was my favorite house we looked at, for sure.”
Realtor Debbie Lee, a broker and owner of Assist-2-Sell Discovery Real Estate, offered her expertise to the young home buyer. Every transaction is personal, she said, especially when you’re dealing with a client that’s like your own daughter.
“I’ve known Lexi since she was 3 or 4 years old, and to see her grow into the responsible, hardworking young woman she is today gives me so much joy,” Lee said. “When we first started looking at houses after listing her home, we had no idea the roller coaster that would follow.
“After making offers, being beaten out on price, sellers changing their mind about selling a week before closing and counter offers that were unreasonable, we were feeling a little defeated to say the least.”
“With Lexi being like my own daughter it was even more emotional. After seeing that her grandparents’ home was on the market for sale, we decided to take a look, not thinking it would be the ‘one.’ The thought of her living there was emotional for everyone, especially Lexi’s mom, Shelly. Many memories were made in that home including family and friends, many a game night, and Shelly and her sister Kim growing up rollerskating in the basement.”
However, during the ups and downs of the house-hunting process, they finally landed on this home - Lexi’s grandparents’ house, Lee said.
“The home her mom and aunt Kim were raised in. The home she spent so much time in with her Grandpa Gary and Grandma Carlene. This is nothing short of a God thing. I have absolutely no doubt about that. I think Gary and Carlene were just masterfully guiding Lexi to that very place from heaven so the memories in that home can live on.”
Shelly Damato agrees. It was meant to be, and she believes her parents are smiling from up above.
“There’s nothing better than having the best guardian angels watching over your family,” Shelly Damato said.