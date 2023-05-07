Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Permission to apply for VOCA Grant – action item.
Changes to Business License Ordinance. Public comment will be accepted through noon May 12 via email to bocc@co.asotin.wa.us or mail to Asotin County, P.O. Box 250, Asotin, WA 99402.
City of Clarkston letter of support – action item.
Executive Session controlling application.
Lewiston Port Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: Port office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N, Lewiston
Agenda:
Decision on publication of proposed amended fiscal year 2023 budget — action item.
Decision on publication of proposed fiscal year budget 2024 — action item.
Decision on property tax to raise $405,000 for fiscal year 2024 — action item.
Updates on dock operations, warehouse and fiber optic network activities.
Executive session for trade negotiations.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Memorandum of understanding between Richard Cuddihy, an attorney, and Nez Perce County – action item.
Memorandum of understanding between Nez Perce County and Magyar, Rauch & Associates – action item.
Determination of and disposition of surplus property – action item.
Updated survey of record for the prescriptive right of way for Webb Road – action item.
Amendment of solicitation/modification of contract for Nez Perce County law enforcement patrol and accept an award of funds for second option year between Nez Perce County and Bureau of Reclamation – action item.
Termination of subdivision development agreement between Nez Perce County and Greco Land Development – action item.
Idaho State Department Agriculture Clearwater Basin Cooperative Weed Management Area disbursement agreement and award of 2023 state general fund cost share funds for the Clearwater Basin CWMA project – action item.
Additional commission meetings on first floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update.
Time: 10 a.m. Friday
Agenda:
Sunnyside Bench bid opening.
Other commission agendas on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Meeting with fair manager including updates on budget, maintenance shop and fair.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Review and discussion of body scanner bids.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Discussion of budget introduction and timelines.
Updates on workers’ compensation fund, fleet/service center fund, information technology fund, police retirement fund and cemetery perpetual care.
Other city council meeting on second floor of Lewiston City Library, 411 D. St.
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Warming shelter update – action item.
Resolution declaring Apsco as the only reasonably available vendor for Wemco specialty pumps – action item.
Progressive design-build agreement amendment No. 3, phase 2 proposal provided by CORE West Inc. for as much as $7.77 million for second phase of the Fire Station 4 project, including completion of design, procurement of materials and equipment, construction services, substantial completion, final completion, development of various documents associated with the second phase, training of city’s operations staff and provision of warranty services – action item.
Agreement between City of Lewiston and Clearwater Cleaning Services for janitorial services at the Lewiston City Library for $4,245 per month – action item.
Proposal of Turf Star for $160,650 to purchase mower – action item.
Update on repairs to High Reservoir – action item.
Amendment of professional services agreement between the City of Lewiston and Mountain Waterworks for the Joe Hall Ford repair project – action item.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on the proposed six-year transportation plan.
Resolution to amend the six-year transportation plan.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Recognition: LHS Business Professionals of America places first at Nationals; Educational Support Personnel of the Year Award for 2023-24; Bus drivers win region competition.
Consider authorizing bids for the purchase of 2023-24 school food service program products – action item.
Consider authorizing summer athletic opportunities for district students – action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St., Clarkston, or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Gifts to the district – $9,014 from Clarkston Heights PTO for classroom furniture; $3,500 from AgWest farm credit to CHS FFA; $4,000 from Wilco farm store to CHS FFA; $10,000 from P1FCU to CHS DECA – action item.
Consideration of Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Service Program – action item.
Consideration of proposed Blue Bird Bus Purchase for the 2024-25 school year – action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on 2023 six-year transportation plan.
Authorization for job proposal, police department.
City of Clarkston spam blocker and cyber security deployment.
Proclamation of Older American Month.
Grantham safe-routes-to-school project.
Holy Family safe-routes-to-school project.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Project updates.
Voucher signing.
Urban Renewal Agency Board
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall conference room, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Election of officers – action item.
Future direction of Main/East Main RAA No. 4 – action item.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher approval.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Vouchers, commissioners and manager reports.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: In office expansion room, 1229 Burrell, Lewiston
Agenda:
Recreational vehicle parking rates increase to cover cc fees and sales tax – action item.
Holes Board Development Workshop – action item.
Budget – action item.
Maintenance shop project – action item.
4-H MOU – action item.
Executive session for personnel.
Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor of Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Revisions to reflect changes in program administration, travel demand model work and addition of Thain Road corridor study – action item.
Contract for pavement assessment services for $78,260 – action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Central Orchards Sewer District Office, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Agreement for construction extensions to the sewer system from Clifford E. Mort for Tammany Vista Phase 1 Development – action item.
Replacement of Lift Station H – action item.
Replacement of Lift Station F – action item.