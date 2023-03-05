Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Amendment of solicitation/modification of contract — action item.
Grandview Ridge Subdivision — action item.
Public works director/county engineer request to fill open position — action item.
Request to apply for FHWA grant — action item.
Veterans Relief Fund guidelines — action item.
Committee reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution authorizing Kenaston Leone & Keeble Group to award all subcontractor bids for the Nez Perce County Courthouse and Licensing Building project — action item.
Other meetings
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Road Department update
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Fair board update on portable restrooms, shop, fair sponsorships, Holes Workshop and other administrative issues.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Main-floor conference room of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Fair maintenance shop discussion with city of Lewiston engineers.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Meeting with prosecutor.
Administrative issues.
Executive session.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second-floor conference room of Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution to accept a donation of pavers from Nez Perce County — action item.
Bollinger Building update from Don Brigham — action item.
City of Lewiston facilities overview and maintenance needs — action item.
Advisory board and commission appointments — action item.
Other meetings on second-floor conference room of Bell Building
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Update on Fire Station 4 project provided by Fire Chief Travis Myklebust — action item.
Considering approval of a change order to add a 60-calendar-day extension to Phase 1b of the Fire Station 4 project — action item.
Advisory board and commission appointments — action item.
Port of Lewiston
Time: Noon Wednesday
Place: 1626 Sixth Ave. North, Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration of Small Community Grant request from the Lenore Community Activity Center for $1,500 for building improvements — action item.
Report on Terminal I — dock operations and activities.
Report on Terminal II — warehouse operations and activities.
Report on fiber optic network.
Financial report — action item.
Act on claims — action item.
Executive session.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda:
Treasurer’s report — current budget, bills.
Bids for insulation.
Fire chief’s report.
New business.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of Community Development Department Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration of zone change application by DK Holdings for 8.96 acres located east of 18th Street, north of Airway Avenue and south of unimproved Bryden Avenue, from Low Density Residential to Medium Density Residential, and rezoned from Suburban Residential (R1) to Medium Density Residential (R3) — action item.
Consideration of conditional use permit application by Taunia Hosking for a daycare center of 13 or more children at 1827 Grelle Ave. — action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, office expansion room, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Financial reports — action item.
Update on fair credit cards.
Review of Holes Workshop.
RV dumping policy — action item.
Fair time 4-H kitchen contract — action item.
2024 fair food vendor rent — action item.
2023 fair admission rates and packages — action item.
Friends of the fair sponsorship packages — action item.
School free groups and homeschool visits/school tours — action item.
ADA restroom update.
Pavilion roof.
Board committees — action item.
Manager comments.
Board member comments.
Lewiston Business Improvement District Advisory Board
Time: 8:30 a.m. Thursday
Place: Community Development Department Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Report on foundry negotiations — action item.
Financials, review of bank statement, review of invoices — action item.
Discussion of strategic plan for bid through closure of Dec. 31, 2026 — action item.
Review of 2023 work plan and budget — action item.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: Noon Thursday
Place: City Hall back conference room, 1134 F St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
ADA transition plan 2022 report.
Discussion about emergency communication for elderly and persons with disability.
Election of chairman — action item.
Election of vice chairman — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second-floor conference room of Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
MPO independent biennial audit RFP — action item.
Thain corridor study and access management plan RFP and scope of work — action item.
Lewiston pavement assessment RFP and scope of work — action item.
Safe Streets For All safety action plan discussion.
Safe Streets for All safety action plan: The LCVMPO was awarded funds to create a regional safety action plan for the SS4A program. This project is funded with SS4A funding in the amount of $160,000 and $40,000 local funds for a total of $200,000 — action item.
YTD budget report — review of February bank statements and reconciliation.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District No. 1
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Payment of bills — action item.
Board member — action item.
Lift Station No. 5/Gravity Line — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Central Orchards Sewer District office, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration of status of billings with the city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Consideration of fiscal year 2022 audit — action item.
Consideration of bids for a structure for parking/storage of COSD equipment — action item.
Consideration of purchase of Costco business membership — action item.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.