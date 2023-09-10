Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Russ Pelleberg, public works director, Department of Ecology grant, signature authority.
Chris Kemp, chief operating officer, Harris Govern master license and service agreement, CHAZ dental memorandum of understanding for Asotin County Jail inmate dental access.
Sept. 11 proclamation.
Asotin County Hells Canyon Rodeo transportation agreement with Shirley Sears.
Resolution designating supervisor of non-engineering county engineer duties.
AIA change order document.
Committee reports by Chris Seubert, Brian Shinn and Chuck Whitman.
Executive sessions on personnel and contracts.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, second floor, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Valley Vision discussion with Jerry Chavez.
Other meetings at Brammer Building
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution approving lease agreement for the Nez Perce County Courthouse and licensing building project between county and Zions Bank — action item.
Consideration of resolution approving contractor agreement with Tecla Druffel for guardian coordinator services — action item.
Time: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
NPC Lower River Tributaries Watershed Assessments discussion.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Meetings with Nez Perce County fair manager.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Executive session — pending litigation, discussion and review of records exempt from disclosure.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update meeting.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Culdesac — Request to add special assessment to property tax bill.
Properties not sold at auction.
Boyer Gun Club Road update.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Library, second floor event space, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Comprehensive plan update — action item.
Overview and update provided by Community Development Director Shannon Grow — action item.
Sharing information on joint use partners, leases and agreements that are in place for facilities and parks through the Parks and Recreation Department — action item.
Discussion on warming facilities, including prior Ordinance No. 4871 and the sunset clause contained therein, which ordinance expired as of March 20, 2023 — action item.
Regular city council meeting at Lewiston City Library
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Accepting testimony regarding the proposed sale of the Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center, 805 Sixth Ave, for a minimum purchase price of $67,000.
Considering directing the Purchasing Division to proceed with holding a public auction for selling the Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center, with a minimum purchase price of $67,000 — action item.
Considering authorizing the destruction of certain Human Resources
Department records — action item.
Considering a proposal to plat approximately 2.77 acres of undeveloped property located along the east side of 6th Street, north of Stewart Avenue, into six lots — action item.
Considering approval of the third amendment to the Prosecution Services Agreement with Nez Perce County — action item.
Considering awarding IFB-23-015 to M.L. Albright & Sons Inc. for the amount of $1,092,710 — action item.
Considering approving the construction contract to VSS International Inc. in the amount of $2,000,000 — action item.
Considering declaring various items of city of Lewiston property to be surplus — action item.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Council discussion listed under new business.
Proclamation for Constitution Week.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
2023-24 Teach of the Year Awards.
Consider issuing proclamation — September as Attendance Awareness Month — action item.
Consider issuing proclamation — Constitution Week — action item.
Appoint clerk pro tempore of the board — action item.
Review status of asbestos in Lewiston public schools.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Discussion on solar panel grant opportunity.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Ordinance on Sparklight franchise, second reading.
Bid authorization for City Hall remodel.
Civil Service Commission appointment, Warren Frudd.
Agreement for professional services with Keller Associates.
Grant application authorization through Washington Recreation and Conservation Office.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Project updates.
Vouchers.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: Lewiston City Hall, back conference room, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Reimbursement for EOS III costs, $17,755 — action item.
ICRMP, policy premium invoice, $1,086 — action item.
Review of financial summary, August 2023.
Review of draft engagement letter with O’Sullivan Legal PLLC — action item.
Bryden Avenue project presentation (Dustin Johnson, Public Works director; Barney Metz, LOID general manager).
EOS III: review Mountain Water Works design documents, possible direction of future projects — action item.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: District office at Aquatics Center, 1605 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Vouchers.
Public hearing on 2024 budget.
Maintenance shed and budget discussions.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Executive session.
Change Sept. 26 meeting date.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewiston Public Works Advisory Commission
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, second floor meeting room, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
An overview of the yard waste and biosolids agreements with Clearwater Composting.
Overview of the 2020 Lewiston Transportation Plan adopted in 2021.
Commission must decide if it wants to revisit previous applicants or keep the vacant seat open until filled — action item.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration of lease agreement with PCS Inc. of approximately .10 acres in the Confluence Riverfront Property with lease rate of $100 monthly affective
Oct. 1, 2023 — action item.
Consideration of resolution to assign Jen Blood and Scott Corbitt as replacements for Kim Petrie for administrative access to bank accounts — action item.
Reports on Terminal I, Terminal II and fiber optic network.
Commission committee report.
Financial report — action item.
Act on claims — action item.
Executive session.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Work session on 2024 budget and comprehensive plan and comprehensive scheme of harbor improvement.
Official meeting starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday at same location
Enduris Insurance presentation.
Personnel policy revisions.
Promotional hosting guidance on what it is and its requirements.
Travel and meals procedures and policy revision.
Material and vehicle policy revision.
Public Records Act discussion.
Governing promotional hosting and expenditures discussion.
RFQ for 7th Street cruise dock improvements design engineering.
EV bike charging stations — Granite Lake Park.
Grantham Elementary School Service Area fiber-to-the-home is currently under construction.
Census Tract 9604 Fiber-to-the-Home — currently in final stages of design.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, second floor conference room, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Approval of a conditional use permit by Tobe Finch of Happy Day Corp. to install a billboard at 1840 19th Ave. — action item.
Canyon Crest South Addition preliminary plat proposes to plat approximately 9.4 acres of undeveloped property located on the east side of 18th Street, and north of Airway Avenue, into 56 lots — action item.
Review of zoning code to amend provisions regarding public hearings, final decisions and appeals — action item.
Comprehensive plan Phase II survey, discussion and completion by commissioners.
Query of commissioners for Sept. 27 meeting.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Fair Pavilion office, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Decision of financial reports — action item.
Decision of 4-H MOU — action item.
Decision of Fair Pavilion Roof — action item.
Decision of Master Planner – action item.
Fair updates.
Decision of Board Committees — action item.
Maintenance Shop project.
RV grant.
Wheatland Fire Protection District Commissioners
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda:
Current budget.
Bills — action item.
Status of training room.
Fire chief’s report.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization board
Time: 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, second floor meeting room, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Consideration of agreement for services for Safety Action Plan in the amount of $200,000 — action item.
Review of contract with the city of Lewiston — action item.
Financial statement for June, July and August — action item.
Review of the draft changes to the LCVMPO Public Participation Policy — action item.
Review and approval of the FY2024 budget — action item.
A review and approval of FY2024 to FY2028 TIP — action item
Lewiston Transit, increasing the amount of transit capital funds to $516,000 federal, $129,000 local, $645,000 total for FY2024 — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Payment of bills for the month of September — action item.
Election of secretary-treasurer — action item.
Gravity sewer line close out — action item.
Cypress lift station gravity line — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Central Orchards Sewer District office, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Consideration of joint feasibility study with the city of Lewiston and Tammany School District for sewer services — action item.
Consideration of approving plans for Tammany Vista Phase 1 — action item.
Consideration of the board of directors signing new signature cards for P1FCU bank accounts — action item.