Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda:
A request from Sheriff John Hilderbrand to fill an appointed inspector position.
A resolution allowing the Asotin County Fair Board to increase its revolving fund during fair time.
Approval of a working agreement with Local 1476-S county and municipal employees, AFL-CIO.
Executive session for personnel and real estate.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N.
Agenda:
Lease agreement with Lewis-Clark Terminal of about 3 ½ acres in the Northport area with rate of $3,003 per month starting July 1 — action item.
Lease agreement with Agri-Service LLC of about one-half acre in the Northport area with lease rate of $1,047 per month starting July 1 — action item.
Authorization for commission treasurer to direct staff to invest funds in excess of current cash requirements in a manner consistent with Idaho code — action item.
Executive session about pending litigation.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Sole source provider procurement award to Poe Asphalt Paving for the Sunnyside Bench Road
surface treatment project — action item.
Notice of intent to renew the annual appropriation lease agreement for the Nez Perce County Courthouse and Licensing Building project between Nez Perce County and Zions Bancorporation National Association — action item.
Amendment of solicitation/modification of contract for order for services between Nez Perce County and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and accept award for option year one in the amount of $11,145 — action item.
Execution of 2020 grant adjustment notice for the 2020 State Homeland Security Program grant award from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management —action item.
Other commission meetings on the main floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Winter mag chloride bid opening.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Biweekly courthouse update.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Public hearing fiscal year 2024 preliminary budget for maintenance and capital.
Adoption of fiscal year 2023-2024 maintenance and capital budget.
