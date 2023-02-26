Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, summer employment contract.
Intergovernmental agreement apportioning salary of court administrator.
Interlocal agreement for providing code enforcement to public health district.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Detention update — Census, POST, state inspection.
Probation update — Pre-trial.
Clinical update.
Other administrative business.
Justice services update.
Other meetings on main floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution authorizing Western Construction to temporarily reduce the speed limit in the construction zone of the Webb Road Emergency Repair Project from 45 mph to 20 mph for the duration of the project — action item.
Consideration of resolution approving a Professional Services Agreement with J-U-B Engineers Inc. — action item.
Consideration of a resolution approving Change Order No. 4 from the Idaho Transportation Department for the Southwick Grade Emergency Repair Project — action item.
Other meetings on second floor of Brammer Building.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Mike Albright — CUP discussion.
Other administrative issues.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor.
Other administrative issues.
Executive session – pending litigation.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: 1626 Sixth Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration of renewal of lease agreement with Carlton Construction Inc. for approximately 1 acre effective March 1 in the amount of $625 per month — action item.
Consideration of lease agreement with Atomic Pyro LLC for storage on shipping container(s) on a plot approximately 1,250 square feet effective April 1 in the amount of $150 per month — action item.
Consideration of a lease agreement with G&E Spa Essentials LLC for space in the Seaport Business Center at 1521 Sixth Ave. North of approximately 1,487 square feet effective March 1 in the amount of $356.88 per month — action item.
Consideration of a lease agreement with Infuse & Booze LLC for space in the Seaport Business Center at 1521 Sixth Ave. North of approximately 1,527 square feet effective March 1 in the amount of $366.46 per month — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Hall, West Conference Room, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Fiscal year 2022 audit presentation by Presnell Gage.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Ordinance amending mayor’s pay.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Sacajawea Middle School, 3610 12th St.
Agenda:
Consider authorizing bid for purchase – roofing project at Sacajawea Middle School — action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Parkway Elementary School, 1103 Fourth St. or Zoom us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Consideration of sexual health curriculum adoption — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Approval of 2022-23 executive administrative assistant/finance contract.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Ordinance on Ziply Fiber franchise.
Lewiston Historic Preservation Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor conference room, Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Certificate of Appropriateness, West End Historic District. An application by Joel Cohen on behalf of Asher Martin RE LLC at 524 Main St. for new exterior façade about existing windows — action item.
Plaques Project Subcommittee update and timeline of project — action item.
County courthouse — action item.