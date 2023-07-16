Asotin County Commission
Time: 9:30 a.m. Monday
Place: 549 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda:
Asotin County traffic safety mural ribbon cutting.
Other Asotin County Commission meetings
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, Washington state HCA contract for prevention and promotion client services — action item.
Client services contract between Washington Department of Veterans Affairs and Asotin County — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main Floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Authorization for Nez Perce County Auditor Recorder’s office to destroy elections records pursuant to Idaho code — action item.
Memorandum of agreement to support community based alternative services program and substance use disorder services program in juvenile detention facilities between Nez Perce County and Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections — action item.
Professional services agreement between Nez Perce County and J-U-B Engineers — action item.
Quotation from Western States Equipment Company for Ripper Height Adjustment Snow Wing – action item.
Authorization for Nez Perce County Auditor Recorder’s office to destroy cash receipt books pursuant to Idaho code — action item.
Adoption of findings of fact, conclusion of law and decision on waiver from the boundary line adjustment requirements for property at 15719 Reil Road — action item.
Other commission agendas:
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor with report on structures in county right of way.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Flood plain ordinance.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Meeting with sheriff’s office with an update on body scanner.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update meeting.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Times: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Manager’s report with updates on irrigation and capital projects.
Medical insurance renewal and agent services — action item.
Domestic only annexation petition, 2326 Grelle Ave. — action item.
Executive session for potential litigation.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Discussion of fiscal year 2023-2024 budget.
Fiscal year 2022 financial statement audit — action item.
Sublease from Maiorana to Richard Howe — action item.
Sublease from Maiorana to Joe and Leslie Anderson — action item.
Executive session about potential litigation.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Library Foundation report.
Director’s report, including city of Lewiston social media policy update and fiscal year 2023 budget amendment.
Art donation.
Donor wall — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: Noon Thursday
Place: Lewiston City Hall conference room, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Fiscal year 2023 budget amendments — action item.
Draft budget for 2024 — action item.
Discussion of urban renewal agency attorney ending representation and search for new legal counsel.