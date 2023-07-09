Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Assessor Jenny Rynearson, Anatone School District deeds.
Building official Karst Riggers, interlocal agreement between Asotin County and the Conservation District to administer the Voluntary Stewardship Program.
Chief Operating Officer Chris Kemp, Department of Social and Health Services’ general terms and conditions.
Washington Developmental Disabilities Association contract for supported employment services.
Criminal Justice Center groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. at the new facility site located in the Clarkston Heights.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Ordinance on park rules, second reading.
Resolution on rental fees and regulations for city park, Chief Looking Glass Park, Asotin Community Center.
Ordinance on business license, second reading.
Ordinance on habitual offender of animal complaints, second reading.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Ordinance on Shoreline Master Program.
Bid award, Highland Avenue bulb-outs, McCall’s Classic Construction.
City server cloud migration.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Project updates
Review of 2023 budget.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Bell Building, second floor conference room, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Deferred maintenance of facilities, presentation by Valerie Warren.
Bryden Avenue funding options, presentation by Dustin Johnson.
Other Lewiston City Council meetings
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: Bell Building, second floor conference room, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Investment report — police retirement investment fund and cemetery perpetual care fund — Jeff Trudeau.
Board member comments.
Staff comments.
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Library, second floor event space, 411 D St.
American Legion awards, presentation by Interim Fire Chief Greg Rightmier on behalf of American Legion Post 13.
Declaring the month of July 2023 as Park and Recreation Month, Tim Barker.
Considering approval of the vouchers payable June 16-29 in the amount of $1,594,155.90 — action item.
Considering approval of the second amendment to the Professional Services Agreement between the city of Lewiston and McMillen Inc. — action item.
Overview and discussion of the draft Stormwater Policy and design manual — action item.
City councilor comments.
City boards and commissions liaison updates.
Mayor comments.
Advisory board and commission appointments.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
One year lease renewal 845 Port Way with Body Therapeutics by Melody Acey.
Termination of license agreement with Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife
Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Inspection Station at 1460 Port Drive.
2024 budget alternative schedule — action item.
Change order No. 4, west Clarkston Height fiber-to-the-home — action item.
On-call fiber splicing contractor request for proposal — action item.
2023 goals and objectives Q2 update.
Request for quote for Seventh Street cruise dock Improvements design engineering due June 29, 2023, and are currently under review by staff.
Turning Pointe Grading Plan — 30% design and cost estimate end of July 2023.
Census Tract 9604 fiber-to-the-home — currently in final stages of design.
Executive session.
Lewiston Public Works Advisory Commission
Time: Noon Wednesday
Place: Second floor conference room of Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Citizens comments.
Director’s report.
High Reservoir update.
PWAC vacancies — next steps following interviews with applicants Chelsea Blewett, Gabe Iacoboni, Darlene Lambert, Justin Merwin and Brent Bourassa.
Approval of amended bylaws — action item.
FY 2024 budget proposal — soliciting feedback of the budget proposal for Public Works presented June 27.
Board member comments.
Staff liaison comment.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor conference room of Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Citizens comments.
Public hearing and deliberation and direction to staff regarding the reasoned statement for land-use application by Joe and Frances McCann Family Limited Partnership. The applicant proposes that an undeveloped tax parcel, containing approximately 18 acres of land, and generally located west of Gun Club Road and north and south (bisected by Nez Perce Drive) of Nez Perce Drive, be rezoned from Agricultural Transitional, F2, Zone to Regional Commercial, C-6, Zone — action item.
Staff-commission communications.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Office expansion room, Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave. Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration and decision of financial reports — action item.
Recap of board development workshop.
Update on service dog policy.
Consideration and decision of 2024 open class receiving date — action item.
Fair update.
Project update.
RMAF convention.
Consideration and decision of board committees — action item.
Maintenance shop project.
4-H MOU,
Service animal policies.
Wheatland Fire Protection District Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda:
Treasurer’s report.
Current budget.
Bills — action item.
2024 budget workshop.
Status of training room.
Fire chief’s report.
New business.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: Noon Thursday
Place: Lewiston City Hall, back conference room, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Creating Tomorrow: The Aging of the Valley — presentation by Mark Havens.
Active agenda.
Future agenda items.
Commissioner comments.
Staff liaison comments.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Payment of bills for the month of July 2023 — action item.
Gravity sewer line — action item.
Change order No. 2 — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Central Orchards Sewer District office, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Declaration of election of directors pursuant to Idaho Code — action item.
Nomination and election of officers of board of directors — action item.
Consideration of update of Lift Station F — action item.
Work session of district budget for fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2023, and consideration of setting budget hearing — action item.
Patron input.
Staff report.
Attorney’s report.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.