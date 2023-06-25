Asotin County Commission
Time: 8:30 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Prosecuting attorney appointment.
Mark Janowski, emergency services director, contract for 2024.
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, permission to fill open job developer position.
Karst Riggers, building official, Voluntary Stewardship Program contract.
Conditional-use permit for Vern and Jacqueline Pettet, 2206 13th St., Clarkston.
AIA document related to new jail.
Housing prisoner rates notification letter.
Administration of criminal justice treatment account.
Connie Morrow, reappointment to public facilities board.
Executive session on contracts.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Agreement between Nez Perce County and Benewah County about E911 systems – action item.
Amendment to professional services agreement with Nez Perce County and J-U-B Engineers – action item.
Third reading of ordinance regarding zoning map – action item.
Other commission agendas on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Meeting with the Road Department including updates on flood damage, Cherrylane Bridge, Sunnyside Bench, Bobbitt Bench Road, Zaza Road and Nez Perce County City of Peck roads.
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Grooming operations discussion with the Snowdrifters.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Budget updates from legislative and executive, legal, police, fire, community development and transit.
Other Lewiston City Council meetings
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Valley Vision Service agreement for fiscal year 2023 – action item.
Bryden Avenue reconstruction phase one – action item.
Supplemental agreement for storm sewer and permanent easements with the city, Idaho Transportation Department and David Evans and Associates – action item.
Fiberseal design of 21st Street from Seventh Avenue to 19th Avenue from VSS International for $434,500 – action item.
Award to Oxarc for water treatment sodium hypochlorite for $5.99 per gallon – action item.
Second and third reading of an ordinance removing the definitions of consumption rate and hundred cubic feet – action item.
Appointment of Peter Cook to Business Improvement District for a three-year term – action item.
Time: 5:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Budget updates on sanitation, transportation, stormwater, wastewater and water.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Ordinances on city park rules and regulations amending rental fee language.
Ordinance on business licenses.
Ordinance on habitual offender of complaints.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Discussion and possible action on the approval of resolution 2023-3 emergency repairs.
Discussion and possible action to approve the social media attorney client free contract.
Executive session: the board will hold an executive session to discuss real estate – action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Consider accepting low qualifying bids for the 2023-24 Food Service Program products – action item.
Consider appointment of a curricular materials adoption committee – action item.
Convene executive session to discuss personnel pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) – action item.
Motion to come out of executive session – action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Special event permit for Fourth of July Breakfast.
Contract termination letter to Clearwater Paper Corp.
Grant letter of support.
Unclaimed property request.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Vouchers.
Website discussion.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Reports from manager and director.
Discussion of vice presidency.
Asotin County Public Utilities District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Award stock and project material bid.
Write off uncollected accounts.
Change regular meeting date.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Advisory Committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Recommendation to publish project list for the fiscal year 2024 - 2028 transportation improvement program.
Review of the 2020 census boundary and proposed smoothed urban boundary for the Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization – action item.
Updates on Bryden Avenue Phase 1 Design, 2022-2023, Bridge, Second Street and Diagonal intersection, 2022-2023, Clarkston 13th Street roundabouts, Clearwater Memorial Bridge, 2023-2024, Snake River Avenue track removal, 2022-2023, Interstate Bridge painting, 2023-2024, Aht’Way interchange project, 2022-2023, and 21st Street preservation project, 2023-2024.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Gifts to the district: library books and AR test to Heights Elementary from Clarkston Heights Parent Teacher Organization — action item.
Executive session: conduct executive session for the purpose of reviewing the performance of a public employee – action item.
Potential action on superintendent contract addendum.