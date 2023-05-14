Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Resolution for Treasurer’s office to destroy records in accordance with Idaho code — action item.
Resolution on five-year maintenance agreement between Nez Perce County and H&H Business Systems — action item.
Resolution on fiscal year 2024 indigent defense grant application — action item.
Memorandum of agreement to support clinical services in juvenile detention facilities between Nez Perce County and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections — action item.
Request for additional fees for geotechnical engineering services between Nez Perce County and Allwest — action item.
Meetings on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Road Department reports on flood damage repair, Cherrylane Bridge, fiscal year 2024 crushing, fiscal year 2023 equipment updates, fiscal year 2024 budget and heavy equipment operator positions.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Planning and building meeting with reports on addressing, floodplain ordinance, Maclachlan complaint about Tammany Creek Road and general enforcement.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda:
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water exchange alternatives — action item.
Used dump truck bid for sale 2012 Ford F-650 — action item.
Executive session for potential litigation.
Time: 10:30 a.m. Friday
Agenda:
Canvas of election results of May 16.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Conduct negotiations with the Lewiston Education Association for the 2023-24 contract year.
Lewiston School Board
Time: Noon Wednesday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Conduct executive session to discuss personnel as per Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) — action item.
Motion to come out of executive session — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library Community Room, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Election of officers — action item.
Proposed library operating budget for fiscal year 2024 — action item.
Public internet system replacement — action item.
Library mobile shelving purchase completion — action item.
Interlibrary loan policy.
Library code of conduct policy.
Unattended children and vulnerable adults policy.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
An ordinance to adopt policies for the issuance of administration of business registration within the unincorporated areas of Asotin County — action item.
Consideration of the long plat for the Zenner addition, 3210 Clemans Road — action item.
Art employment program request with the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation — action item.
A resolution adding Juneteenth as a county holiday — action item.
An interlocal agreement with Washington State Health Care Authority — action item.