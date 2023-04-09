Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Carl and Debby Flynn borrow pit agreement – action item.
2022 Homeland Security Grant Program agreement with Spokane County – action item.
Right Systems Inc. domain change contract – action item.
DSHS school-to-work program development contact – action item.
Army Corps of Engineers modification of contract – action item.
Public Safety Telecommunicators Week proclamation – action item.
Other meetings at Courthouse Annex
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Meeting with Washington State Office of Public Defense representatives.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main Floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Memorandum of understanding between Nez Perce County and Precision K9 – action item.
Findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision on application for a waiver from subdivision platting requirements and boundary line adjustment requirements for property located east of Gun Club Road at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and 10th Street pursuant to Nez Perce County land development code – action item.
Other agendas for second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Update with Sheriff’s office, including search and rescue budget discussion.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Meeting with fair manager, including updates on fair vendor rates, the fair, facilities and Holes Workshop.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Bi-weekly Courthouse update.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
On-call fiber design consulting services contract – action item.
Asotin County Local Government Investment Pool agreement – action item.
Discussion of Granite Lake Park rules and use agreement.
Update on market rate study of lease property – April site visit.
Executive session about minimum price property will be offered for lease and/or sale.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Payroll checks.
Expense checks.
Consultant/contractor reports.
Department reports.
Council communications.
Mayor’s report.
Resolutions, ordinances.
Executive session.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Presentation by Jon Evans on Valley Boys & Girls Club.
Presentation by Nancy McIntosh about the Civic Theater.
Public hearing and first readings of ordinances on request to annex 14.27 undeveloped acres called Skyview Estates Phase III plat south of Powers Avenue and east of 22nd Street and place them in the suburban residential, R-1 Zone – action items.
Appointments of Bob Blakey, Emily Christianson, Matt Hosking and Darlene Lambert to the Compensation Review Committee for terms that run through December.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
2023 Martha S. Baskin Outstanding Elementary Teacher Award announced.
Consider approving fiscal year 2024 maintenance and construction projects – action item.
Consider accepting low qualifying bid for completion of roofing project at Sacajawea Middle School – action item.
Consider authorizing advertising of bid package for the Lewiston High School athletic complex – action item.
Planning negotiations with the Lewiston Education Association for the 2023-24 contract year.
Convene executive session to discuss personnel pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) – action item.
Motion to come out of executive session – action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Highland Elementary, 1432 Highland Ave. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Go Beyond consulting services agreement – action item.
Gifts to the district $12,500 from Clarkston Heights Parent Teacher Organization to Heights Elementary for PE equipment; $4,150 from Pat and Samantha Ogden to Clarkston High School DECA; $1,650 from Sylvan Furniture to CHS DECA – action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Consent agenda items include:
Agreement for patrol services with Army Corps of Engineers.
Collective medical service order form.
Professional services agreement.
Beachview Park restroom bid award.
Access agreement with Department of Ecology.
Executive session on litigation.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Project updates.
Voucher signing.
Executive session.
Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall Conference Room, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Amended bylaws – action item.
Parties authorized to endorse checks and drafts for the agency – action item.
Presentation on urban renewal statute review.
Main/East Main RAA No. 4 review.
City of Lewiston’s comprehensive plan phase 1 survey.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Aquatics center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Approve vouchers.
Personnel handbook,
Investment pool agreement.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor, Community Development Department Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing, deliberation and direction to staff on reasoned statement for application by Brett Kinzer to rezone about half an acre at 3133 Fifth St. from medium density residential, R-3, to Community Commercial, C-3 – action item.
Discussion of comprehensive plan community questionnaire.
Wheatland Fire Protection District Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston.
Agenda:
Treasurer’s report: current budget, bills.
Status insulation of training room.
Fire chief’s report.
Tax school – action item.
Information for 2024 budget preparation.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Office expansion room, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Review of Fair Holes workshop – action item.
Fair time 4-H kitchen contract – action item.
Buildings and grounds and equipment rental rate increase proposal for 2024 – action item.
Fair non-food vendor rate increase proposal for 2024 – action item.
2024 preliminary budget – action item.
Lewiston Business Improvement District Advisory Board
Time: 8:30 a.m. Thursday
Place: Community Development Department Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Report on foundry negotiations.
Financials – action item.
Discussion of strategic plan for big through closer on Dec. 31, 2026, and potential approval.
Review 2023 work plan and budget.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District No. 1
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Swearing in new director – action item.
Approval of bid for gravity sewer line – action item.
Retention of services for consultant and legal services – action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Update on Lift Station H replacement and consideration of payment of contractor’s application for payment dated March 31, 2023, from M.L. Albright & Sons Inc. for said project – action item.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report – action item.