Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Great West Amendment No. 14 to professional service for solid waste engineering services – action item.
DSHS county program agreement working advance long-term payable – action item.
Valley Community Center lease agreement – action item.
Professional services contract, Birth to Three Program and Building Blocks Pediatric Therapy – action item.
Committee reports.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Reports from councilors, mayor and other city officials.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Appointment of Tanya Brocke as city clerk for the city of Lewiston – action item.
Award of $65,000 to Ingram Library Services for materials and services – action item.
Update of city of Lewiston purchasing policy – action item.
Information about potential budget amendments.
Third reading of ordinance amending fiscal year 2023 budget – action item
Third reading of ordinance setting fiscal year 2024 budget – action item.
Third reading of ordinance setting property tax revenue at $23.5 million for 2024 fiscal year –action item.
Public hearing and resolution on forgone taxes for the 2024 fiscal year – action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Information on school safety.
Information Phase II updates.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Special school board budget hearing, resolution 23-06, 2022-23 budget extension – action item.
Consideration of budget adoption – action item.
Asotin County requests for Right of way acquisition for sidewalk along the east side of Jackson Street – action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Discussion and possible action to approve the surplus bus – action item.
Discussion and possible action on the approval of the 2023-24 adult meal prices – action items.
Annual discrimination, bullying and harassment reporting.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 929 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Interviews of councilor applicants.
Executive session to discuss applicant qualifications.
Appointment of new councilor.
Ordinance on zone map amendment at Poplar and 14th streets, second reading.
Ordinance on Sparklight franchise, first reading.
Proclamation of Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: LWS Administration Building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Grant offer for bipartisan infrastructure law for a project – action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Agreement with Regence BlueShield of Idaho and Nez Perce County for medical and vision benefits – action item.
Change order No. 13 from Idaho Transportation Department for the Cherrylane Bridge project – action item.
Agreement between Nez Perce County and Reinland Equipment Auction – action item.
Idaho Strategic Initiatives grant program local transportation grant program application for the Lapwai Road reconstruction project – action item.
Other meetings on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Agenda:
Justice services updates including reports on detention census and training, probation and clinic.
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Executive session for pending litigation and personnel.
Updates with the prosecutor on Cherrylane Bridge, solid waste site lease, regional solid waste facility, courthouse, city of Peck contract and animal shelter contract.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Biweekly courthouse update.
Time: 2:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Canvas of election results of Aug. 29.