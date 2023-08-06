Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Nate Uhlorn, jail commander, request for an e-hire — action item.
Other miscellaneous action items.
Committee reports.
Executive session — potential litigation.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Bid for 2023-2024 winter magnesium chloride supply contract for the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department — action item.
Other agendas on second floor of Brammer Building:
Meeting with road department
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Updates on Cherrylane Bridge, Idaho Transportation Department initiative grant applications, Sunnyside Road, Gun Club Road, Thunderhill Road and equipment.
Meeting with fair manager
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Reports on fair, recreational vehicle park and facility.
Lewiston City Council work session
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor meeting room of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Addition of Jim Kleeburg as city council representative on Urban Renewal Agency in place of Rick Tousley — action item.
Trade-in of fire department long-bed backup rescue pickup with one that has a short bed that will fit in the fire station and maneuver safely — action item.
Information from Victoria O’Banion, ROC Northwest, on cooperative program for mobile home park residents.
Report from Clearwater Financial on public engagement about Community Park — action item.
Discussion of undeveloped city properties led by Councilor Kassee Forsmann — action item.
Appointment of Tamara Berlik to a three-year term on Historic Preservation Commission — action item.
Appointment of Gabe Iacoboni and Brent Bourassa to three-year terms on the Public Works Advisory Commission — action item.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Project updates.
Voucher signing.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: West conference room, Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Testimony on fiscal 2023 budget amendments and passage — action items.
Testimony fiscal year 2024 budget and passage — action items.
City of Lewiston East Orchards sewer phase three, $53,588, and additional costs — action items.
City of Lewiston administrative fees, $14,750 — action item.
Review of Mountain Waterworks design documents with possible direction of future projects — action item.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher approval.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell, Lewiston
Agenda:
2022 audit — action item.
Service animal policy — action item.
Maintenance shop project — action item.
Recreational vehicle grant — action item.
Executive session for personnel.
Wheatland Fire Protection District Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda:
2024 budget hearing.
Fire chief’s report.
Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board
Time: 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor meeting room, Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Review and decision on 2020 Census boundary and smoothed urban boundary for the Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Review and recommend changes if necessary on draft 2024 budget.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District No. 1
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Payment of bills for August — action item.
Gravity sewer line close out — action item.
Cypress Lift Station gravity line — action item.
FY22 audit report — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Central Orchards Sewer District Office, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Public hearing on district budget for fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2024 — action item.
Plans for Tammany Vista phase one — action item.
Removal of Judy Meredith, former board member, from P1FCU account and adding Nichelle Ann Gilbertson, new board member — action item.