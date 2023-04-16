Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 1:18 am
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Agreement for professional services and work order between Nez Perce County and HMH – action item.
Resolution providing for determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County – action item.
Using ARPA funds to replace roofs at the Adult Detention Center and the Fair Building – action item.
Other commission agendas on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Flood damage repair status.
Cherrylane Bridge.
Updates on Garden Gulch Road, Rock Creek Road and Feucht Road.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Zoning complaints.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Public hearing on amendment to flood control ordinance.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Irrigation update.
Dumpsite – action item.
United States Bureau of Reclamation water exchange alternatives – action item.
Heimgartner quitclaim deed of LOID interest in property – action item.
Filter plant tank maintenance – action item.
Pipe bids – action item.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Sheriff John Hilderbrand – permission to fill open position – action item.
Veterans Advisory Board appointment – action item.
Committee reports.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport authority
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Drive-through coffee shop with Backwood Brews – discussion.
Fiscal year 2023 budget amendments – discussion.
Lease to Nu-U Salon – action item.
Supplemental construction paving – action item.
Executive session about pending litigation.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Community Room, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Library Foundation report.
Review of statistical report.
Approval of statement of expenses.
Committee reports.
Director’s report – grants, capital grant, Ebsco solar grant, staffing, Historic Preservation Commission plaque update.
Public internet system replacement – action item.
Proposed library operating budget for fiscal year 2024 – action item.
Early closure of second floor, June 10 – action item.
City comprehensive plan.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.