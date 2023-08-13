Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Russ Pelleberg, public works director, agreements with Washington State Department of Ecology.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, updated agreement between Asotin County and Community Action Partnership.
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, request for additional staff.
Kelly Ryan, juvenile services director, interagency agreement between state and county juvenile court.
Jenny Rynearson, assessor, assessment and taxation system recommendation.
Solid Waste Advisory Commission appointments.
Eastern Washington Council of Government letters.
Executives sessions on potential litigation, contracts and personnel.
Other meetings
Time: 10 a.m. Friday
Agenda:
Washington State Association of Counties courthouse briefing.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Reports from mayor and other city officials.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Ordinance on increasing ambulance transport rates, second reading.
Findings of fact on zone change request.
Supplemental agreement on 13th Street easement.
Ordinance amending zone map at Poplar and 14th streets, first reading.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Discussion and action on Asotin County request for right of way acquisition for sidewalk along the east side of Jackson Street — action item.
$6,000 Clearwater Paper grant award to Margie Denton — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second Floor Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on water fees, wastewater fees, solid waste fees and other public works fees, including encroachment fees and resolutions on those fees — action item.
Public hearing on stormwater drainage system service fees and resolution on those fees — action item.
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance on fiscal year 2023 budget amendments — action item.
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance on fiscal year 2024 budget — action item.
Public hearing on Bryden Canyon Golf Course fees and resolution — action item.
Public hearing on Normal Hill Cemetery fees and resolution — action item.
Conveyance of hydraulic extrication tool, 60 feet of hydraulic hose and hydraulic pump to the city of Asotin — action item.
First reading on ordinance establishing total property tax amount for city of Lewiston at $23.5 million for fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Times: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Manager report on irrigation and capital projects.
Fiscal year 2022-2023 audit — action item.
Domestic only annexation petition Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport 3.35 acres at 3330 Fourth St. — action item.
Board positions available for election R.L. “Bob” Clark, District No. 5, and Bob Hasenoehrl, District No. 6 — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Meeting with Planning and Building including a request for a subdivision waiver on Central Grade to the administrative land division requirements that a survey of a total parcel be completed, that a new metes and bounds legal description be created for each parcel and that a utility easement be provided along Central Grade.
Discussion of Letenmaier Road and flood plain ordinance public hearing.
Other commission meetings:
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Place: Main floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor including discussion of Culdesac request to add a special assessment to property tax bill, properties not sold at auction, Gun Club Road and executive session for pending litigation.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Port Office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Discussion of 2024 budget staff recommendations.
Discussion of 2023 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging reconciliation.
Discussion of broadband infrastructure relocation on Port Drive.
Update on Seventh Street cruise dock improvements design engineering.
Update on EV bike charging stations at Granite Lake Park.
Executive session about minimum price property can be offered for lease or sale.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 411 D St., Lewiston Library
Agenda:
Directors report including staffing and library collection.
Interlibrary loan policy — action item.
Library code of conduct policy — action item.
Unattended children and vulnerable adults policy — action item.