Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Permission to fill open deputy prosecuting attorney position – action item.
Public hearing on 2024-29 Transportation Improvement Plan.
Agreement for construction of the Snake River Road milepost 19 to 19.71 project – action item.
Resolution revising speed limit on Sparrow Hawk Drive (County Road 3295) and Kestrel Drive (County Road 3297) – action item.
Public Works Department organizational structure discussion.
Local solid waste advisory committee discussion.
Public Works Department update.
Request to fill public works director position – action item.
Inventory of Asotin County capitalized assets – action item.
Letter to Criminal Justice Training Commission.
Housing Authority of Asotin County Board re-appointment – action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second Floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Bid for a full body scanner for the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center – action item.
Department of the Army lease to non-state governmental agencies for public park and recreational purposes Lower Granite Lock and Dam – action item.
Other commission agendas
Time: 10:30 a.m. Monday
Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building
Agenda:
Budget work sessions with coroner and fire, planning and building and auditor, county services and court.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Main floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Budget work sessions with treasurer, custodian/maintenance, personnel, road and weed.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building
Agenda:
Budget work sessions with justice services, assessor, prosecutor and sheriff, jail and waterways.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Place: Main floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update.
Time: 11 a.m. Thursday
Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building
Agenda:
Budget workshops with information technology services and commissioners.
Time: 2 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor including updates on county policy involving county property purchases and executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Conduct executive session to discuss personnel as per Idaho 74-206(1)(b) – action item.
Motion to come out of executive session – action item.
Other Lewiston School Board agendas
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Policy review process.
Curriculum adoption process.
Time: 4 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Conduct negotiations with the Lewiston Education Association for the 2023-24 contract year.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Budget session with rate proposals for emergency medical services, parks and recreation, community development and public works fees as well as presentations about human resources and the library.
Other city council agendas
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance about proposal to rezone half acre at 3133 Fifth St., from R-3 Medium Density Residential to C-3 Community Commercial – action item.
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance on stormwater user fees – action item.
Parklet design standards – action item.
Compensation Review Committee recommendation – action item.
Resolution on edits of personnel policy involving transit drug and alcohol policy as required by the Federal Transportation Administration – action item.
Resolution considering changing the street name of the east-west portion of Skyview Drive to Powers Drive – action item.
Assignment of four professional service agreements between the city of Lewiston and Mountain Waterworks to Merrick & Company due to the acquisition of Mountain Waterworks by Merrick & Company – action item.
Proposal to purchase mower for $160,650 through proposal from Turf Star – action item.
Sunset Park pickleball court renovation, including agreements with D&D McLaughlin ($79,000), HERCO ($59,000), Arrow Concrete & Asphalt Specialties, ($94,918), and Clearwater Fence ($54,462) – action items.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on the Shoreline Master Plan.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on land use zones.
Shoreline Master Plan update.
Bid rejection on Bridge and Second Street construction project.
Special event permits for Celebrate Love, Recreational Mobile Program, July 4 concessions.
LC Valley Healthcare Foundation impact grant.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher signing.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Report from Aquatics Manager Jessica West.
Report from Director Scott Stoll – comments and suggestion, usage report, financial report, staff meeting.
Comments from the directors.
Old business.
New business.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Vouchers.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Advisory Committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Discussion of the Transportation Improvement Plan Program project list for fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2028.
Project updates on Bryden Avenue Phase 1 design (2022/2023), Bridge/Second Street/Diagonal Intersection, (2022/2023), Clarkston 13th Street roundabouts, Clearwater Memorial Bridge (2023/2024), Snake River Avenue track removal, (2022/2023), Interstate Bridge painting, (2023/2024), Aht’way Interchange Project (2022/2023).
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Update on comprehensive plan rewrite.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
End of year 2022 financial report for Washington State Auditor’s office – action item.
Updates on Turning Pointe grading plan, West Clarkston Heights fiber-to-the- home project and 14th Street cargo dock condition assessment RFQ.
Executive session about minimum price at which port property will be offered for lease.
Arrow Junction Fire Protection District
Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: AJFPD Fire Station, 24700 Hewett Road
Agenda:
Myrtle/Clearwater Ridge annexation/subscription.
Fire station addition scheduling.
Maintenance schedule for vehicles.
Potential grant opportunities.