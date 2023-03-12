Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Lisa Webber, office manager, request to fill position.
Karst Riggers, building official, access and utility easement for Kyle Albright.
Consent agenda with multiple fair agreements.
Charles Easton, public works director, resolutions on intent to vacate portion of right of way on Davis Road, adopt survey monument policy agreement.
Appointment of hearings examiner for code violations.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor conference room of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
2019 final grant adjustment notice for $63,778 from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management — action item.
Local professional services agreement with Civil Science and Nez Perce County — action item.
Re-appointment of Joe Greco and Teresa Kristof to the Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission — action item.
Two resolutions for authorization to forgive debt incurred by deceased indigent Nez Perce County residents for necessary medical services where no personal or real property is available from the estates to satisfy the debt — action items.
Resolution to release liens recorded against indigent Nez Perce County residents as a result of financial assistance received for medical services — action items.
Resolution to forgive debt against indigent Nez Perce County resident accounts for financial assistance for non medical services — action item.
Resolution for determination and disposition of surplus Nez Perce County property — action item.
Donation of brown landscape stackable stones to the city of Lewiston — action item.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Main floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update.
Other commission agendas on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Sheriff’s update including executive session for personnel and pending litigation.
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor including executive session for pending litigation.
Time: 2 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Heating, ventilation and air conditioning bid opening for courthouse and licensing building.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Canvas of Tuesday election results.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor small conference room, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Executive session for pending litigation.
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor event space, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing and resolution on request to vacate a public right of way for an alley north of East Main Street and east of 30th Street with the condition that a public utility easement be reserved within the right of way — action item.
Change order with Titan Technologies for $85,146 — action item.
Memorandum of understanding with the Idaho Transportation Department and the city of Lewiston to construct a city water main towards the ITD weigh station on U.S. Highway 12 — action item.
Golf course management contract between the city of Lewiston and Lewiston Golf — action item.
Second and third readings of ordinance for amendment of city code related to water used for irrigation at a municipal golf course — action item.
Second and third readings of ordinance for amendment of city code related to the Compensation Review Committee — action item.
Appointment of Ryan Rehder to the Public Works Advisory Commission for a two-year term — action item.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Ordinance amending Asotin mayor’s pay.
Proclamation for the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Recognition of Lewiston High School musicians receiving state honors; LHS production of “Guys and Dolls”; LHS Business Professionals of America students qualify for Nationals; LHS DECA students qualify for Nationals; and Bengal wrestlers claim state title.
Consider adopting resolution to advance partial settlement in JUUl litigation — action item.
Consider approving early retirement incentive program payments for professional personnel — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Times: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda:
Domestic only annexation hearing and resolution for DK Holdings for more than 10 acres at 18th Street and Airway and Bryden avenues — action item.
Dump site — action item.
U. S. Bureau of Reclamation water exchange alternatives — action item.
Declaration of 2012 Ford dump truck as surplus property — action item.
LOID Skyview Booster city of Lewiston annexation — action item.
Executive session for real estate and potential litigation.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Parkway Elementary School, 1103 fourth St. or Zoom us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Consideration of ALE instructional provider — action item.
Executive session: personnel for the purpose of reviewing the performance of a public employee — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 839 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Ordinance on Ziply Fiber franchise.
Ordinance on Public Utility District franchise.
Consent agenda.
Ordinance on sewer rates.
Urban Renewal Agency Board
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: Conference room of Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Presentation of fiscal year 2022 audit — action item.
Adoption of 2022 annual report — action item.
Asotin County Cemetery District #1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Project updates.
Signing of vouchers.
Lucy Dukes.
Executive session.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Approval of vouchers — action item.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Port office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Contract award for asphalt maintenance to Stripes-A-Lot — action item.
Contract award to Keller Associates for engineering design of parcel grading plan at Turning Pointe Industrial Park — action item.
Update on market rate study on lease property.
Report on completion of dredging on Feb. 22.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Community Room, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Lewiston City Council report.
Library Foundation report.
Review of statistical report.
Approval of statement of expenses — action item.
Committee reports.
Director’s report.
Building maintenance presentation.
Public internet system replacement — action item.
Materials for surplus — action item.