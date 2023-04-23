Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Professional services agreement between Nez Perce County and HMH — action item.
Application for federal assistance for Tom Beall Road shoulders project — action item.
Resolution for transfer of assignment of the contract for the extended term of the modified renewal contract for public defender services from Nolta Law Office to Fuhs Law Office – action item.
Other commission agendas in the Brammer Building:
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Justice services meeting including updates on detention and probation.
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building
Agenda:
Work session with Dr. Stoutin to discuss her contract with the county.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Place: Main floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Bi-weekly courthouse update meeting.
Time: 11 a.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Public hearing on a request from Buzz McClennan to change the zone of about 160 acres from agricultural with a 20-acre minimum lot size to agricultural residential with a 5-acre minimum lot size on Tammany Creek Road. The Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended approval.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Update on irrigation restrictions by Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
Presentation by Brenda Morgan on the activities of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston financed with city funds.
Public hearing and resolution on a petition by Dick Goodson to vacate public right of way for an alley located north of East Main Street and east of 30th Street with the condition that a public utility easement be reserved in the right of way — action item.
Public hearing and resolution on petition of Brad and Jana Peer to vacate the south 5 feet of the 10-foot wide public utility easement on the north end of 1003 Richardson Ave. so a detached shop can be constructed — action item.
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance on request for zone change from R-1 suburban residential to R-3 medium density residential on 9 acres east of 18th Street, north of Airway and south of unimproved Bryden Avenue — action item.
Resolution on a public wastewater utility and access easement for Alexander Investors to the city of Lewiston — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor, Community Development Department Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Reasoned statement for zone change application by Brett Kinzer from R-3 medium density residential to C3 community commercial for about half an acre at 3133 Fifth St. — action item.
Heimgartner subdivision proposed re plat of preliminary plat of 4 acres between Powers and Birch avenues and west of 22nd Street into 11 lots – action item.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Permission for one permanent direct support and five seasonal positions — action item.
Consideration of resolution authorizing a temporary loan from current expense fund to county fair — action item.
Consideration of memorandum of understanding between Greater Columbia Region Municipalities to establish an opioid abatement council — action item.
Conditional use permit for Lamar Companies, 2443 Appleside Blvd. — action item.
Conditional use permit for Bryan Collier, 2645 Linda Vista — action item.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Consultant/contractor reports.
Asotin Vender Street Fair has 40 vendors and room for 20 more.
Department reports.
Committee/liaison reports.
Mayor’s report — community center discussion.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Whitman Elementary 1840 19th Ave.
Agenda:
Department presentation — transportation.
School safety follow-up.
Accreditation exit overview.
Convene executive session to discussion personnel pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) — action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Gifts to the district — $5,000 from Jackson’s Pay it Forward Foundation to Clarkston High School — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Discussion and possible action on the approval of a 2022-23 certified employee contract.
Discussion and possible action on the approval of resolution 2022-23 for Jim Peters Scholarship.
Discussion and possible action on policy changes.
Executive session — discuss superintendent’s evaluation — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Authorization for grant application, FIIRE.
Special event permit, Cruzin to Clarkston.
Special event permit, Free Fun Day at Vernon Park.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher signing.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Aquatic Center reports: Aquatics Manager Jessica West, Director Scott Stoll.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Energy Northwest CEO presentation.
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.