Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance on rezone of 18 undeveloped acres west of Gun Club Road and north and south of Nez Perce Drive – action item.
Second reading on ordinance amending the budget for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30 – action item.
Second reading on ordinance to set budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1 – action item.
Second reading on ordinance that sets city of Lewiston property tax revenue at $23.5 million for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1 – action item.
First, second and third reading of ordinance regarding the mayor’s compensation – action item.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Asotin County professional services agreement with People First of Washington – action item.
Asotin County fee for service agreement with Opportunities Unlimited Inc. – action item.
Asotin County fee for service agreement with Goodwill Industries of the Inland NW – action item.
Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired Memorandum of Understanding CRPs – action item.
Public hearing – past performance of Community Development Block Grant. Public comment will be accepted through Aug. 25 at noon via email to bocc@co.asotin.wa.us or mail to Asotin
County, P.O. Box 250, Asotin, WA 99402.
Public hearing – surplus property auction – action item.
Contract for professionals services Asotin County and the Wesley Group – action item.
Committee reports.
Asotin County Cemetery District #1
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher signing.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Resolution for determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County – action item.
Resolution for Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program grant application for Thunderhill Road project in Lapwai – action item.
Resolution on change order No. 12 from Idaho Transportation Department for the Cherrylane Bridge project – action item.
Other commission meeting on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Thunderhill Road discussion.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Aquatics Center reports.
Comments and suggestions.
Usage report.
Financial report.
Staff meeting.
Review and discuss the 2024 budget draft.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Resolution amending management policies.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Advisory Committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor meeting room, Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Fiscal year 2024-2028 transportation improvement program.
Fiscal year 2024 unified planning work program.
Public participation policy.
Regional Safety Action Plan scope of work.
Updates on Bryden Avenue phase 1 design, (2022/2023); Bridge Street, Second Street and Diagonal intersection (2022/2023); Clarkston 13th Street roundabout; Clearwater Memorial Bridge (2023/2024); Snake River Avenue track removal (2022/2023); Interstate Bridge Painting (2028); Aht’ Way interchange project (2022/2023); 21st Street preservation project (2023/2024).
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second Floor of Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing and reasoned statement for conditional use permit for application by Tobe Finch of Happy Day Corporation to install a billboard at 1840 19th Avenue – action item.
Preliminary plat for Southern Hills Addition No. 1 for 2.77 acres of undeveloped property along the east side of Sixth Street north of Stewart Avenue into six lots – action item.
Arrow Junction Fire Protection District
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Arrow Junction Fire Protection District Station, 24700 Hewett Road.
Agenda:
Commissioner resignation and interim appointment.
Foregone taxes resolution.
Myrtle/Clearwater Ridge annexation and subscription.