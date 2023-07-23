Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Request to change stormwater clerk position from 32 to 40 hours per week — action item.
Consultant agreement of engineering services — action item.
Conditional use permit for Kayel Properties LLC, 1423 Highland Ave. — action item.
Shorelines master plan periodic update, local adoption — action item.
Michelle Peters, Visit Lewis Clark Valley president/CEO, tourism update.
Jerry Chavez, Valley Vision president/CEO, update.
Indigent defense legal services contract addendum A — action item.
Superior Court indigent defense contract — action item.
Public Facility District reappointment, Diana Kottkey — action item.
Creation of full-time veterans service officer position — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision for a waiver from the boundary line adjustment requirements for property at 15719 Reil Road — action item.
Increase in vehicle license administration fee from $5 to $7, effective Aug. 1 — action item.
Creation of a vehicle title administration fee of $11, effective Aug. 1 — action item.
Two professional services agreement between Nez Perce County and J-U-B Engineers — action items.
Task order No. 01 for Webb Road Phase II, strategic initiatives grant application between Nez Perce County and Keller Associates — action item.
Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission fiscal year 2024 dedicated enhanced emergency communications grant fee fund application — action item.
Determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County — action item.
Other commission agendas on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Meeting with the road department, including updates on Cherrylane Bridge, Zaza Road, and Sunnyside Road.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Meeting with the prosecutor, including updates on Cherrylane Bridge conduit, memorandum of understanding with Peck, general solid waste issues and executive session on pending litigation.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Council reports.
Mayor’s report.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Selection of Presnell Gage as the auditing firm of the city, Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency and City of Lewiston Employee Benefit Plan Trust — action item.
Adoption of stormwater policy and design manual — action item.
Appointment of Joe Gish to three-year term on the Urban Renewal Agency — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Discussion and possible action on resolution 2023-25 budget adoption 2023-24 — action item.
Discussion and possible action on the approval of contracts for executive assistant finance contract agreement, elementary principal, superintendent, high school principal — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Ordinance on shoreline masters program, second reading.
Resolution on 2024 EMS levy.
Master services agreement.
Special event permits for Echo Hills Church and River City Church.
Ordinance on ambulance transport rates, first reading.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher signing.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Aquatic Center reports — comments and suggestions, usage report, financial report, staff meeting.
Comments from the directors.
LGIP reinvestment.
Meeting with Asotin County.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Washington PUD Association Executive Director.
Change regular meeting date.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization technical advisory committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor meeting room of the Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Recommendation to policy board on Transportation Improvement Program project list for fiscal year 2024 through fiscal year 2028.
Updates on Bryden Avenue Phase I design (2022-2023), Bridge, Second Street and Diagonal Intersection (2022-2023), 13th Street roundabouts in Clarkston, Clearwater Memorial Bridge (2023-2024), Snake River Avenue track removal, (2022-2023), Interstate Bridge painting, (2028), Aht’Way Interchange project (2022-2023) and 21st Street preservation project (2023-2024).
Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for land use application by Joe & Frances McCann Family Limited Partnership for undeveloped 18 acres west of Gun Club Road on north and south sides of Nez Perce Drive be rezoned from F-2 agricultural transitional to C-6 regional commercial — action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Asotin County request for right of way acquisition for sidewalk along east side of Jackson Street — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Review of applicants to replace director, statements of applicants, patron input on applicants and appointment of new director — action item.