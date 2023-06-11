Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Replat of Lot 3, Block 1 of Eagle’s Pointe Subdivision, Third Addition – action item.
Professional services agreement between Nez Perce County, Idaho Transportation Department and J-U-B Engineers – action item.
First reading of ordinance regarding zoning map – action item.
Other commission agendas on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 8 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Executive session for pending litigation.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Road updates including flood damage status, Cherrylane Bridge, and city of Peck Roads.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Update with fair manager including reports on Americans with Disabilities Act and service animals, recreational vehicle grant and facilities.
Joint meeting of Lewiston City Council and Nez Perce County Commission Budget Session
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Updates on emergency management, police operations, joint dispatch, E-911 program, airport, sanitation, Southway Bridge and the courthouse.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Review budget preparations for amended budget 2022-23 and proposed budget 2023-24.
Other Lewiston School Board meeting at Central Services Board Room
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Conduct public hearing on proposed school lunch program fee increase for 2023-24.
Conduct budget hearing on amendments to the 2022-23 budget.
Conduct budget hearing on proposed 2023-24 budget.
Recognition: scholarship awards for the class of 2023; LHS band and choir students compete in the 2023 Idaho State Solo Ensemble Festival; LHS track athletes claim state title and set new Lewiston record; ESP Years of Service Awards.
Consider approving proposed school lunch program fee increases for 2023-24 school year – action item.
Consider approving amended 2022-23 budget – action item.
Consider adopting proposed 2023-24 budget – action item.
Review Phase II athletic venues bid summary prepared by Kenaston Corporation for bid packages No. 1-32 and consider taking recommended action – action item.
Consider approving application to Idaho State Department of Education to conduct regular session alternative secondary program for 2023-24 at Tammany High School – action item.
Consider renewing agreement with Idaho Department of Vocational Rehabilitation for provision of transitional services for high school students with disabilities – action item.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Ordinance amending city park rules and regulations.
Resolution amending rental fee language.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Youth Council presentation.
Valley Vision presentation.
Transfer station scale rehabilitation award to Scales Unlimited for $187,500 – action item.
Idaho Department of Environmental Quality loan offer, acceptance and agreement for drinking water treatment design and construction – action item.
Destruction of video footage stored in the Lewiston Police Department’s Watchguard server – action item.
Declaration of Motorola Solutions as the only vendor of maintenance services and additional modules for flex software – action item.
Purchase of two used street rollers from Western States Equipment for $151,000 – action item.
Deferred improvement agreement with the city of Lewiston and TA Finch Investments – action item.
First reading of ordinance to remove definitions of consumption rate and hundred cubic feet – action item.
First reading of ordinance involving alcohol beverage catering permits obtained by businesses outside the city of Lewiston and security guard or armored car delivery service license requirements – action item.
Second and third readings on system establishing stormwater drainage system user fees – action item.
Second and third readings on parklets ordinance – action item.
Appointment of Eric Peterson to three-year term on Code Board of Appeals – action item.
Removal of Peggy Heusinkveld from Historic Preservation Commission in accordance with Lewiston city code involving absenteeism – action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on 2023 Affordable Housing Grant.
Special event permit for July 4 fireworks display.
Resolution on grant application.
Authorization for mayor to sign police guild contracts.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Project updates.
Memorial weekend report.
Vouchers.
Fall maintenance schedule.
Hiring summer help.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: Lewiston City Hall conference room, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Future direction of Main/East RAA No. 4 – action item.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Washington PUD Association president presentation.
Voucher approvals.
Asotin County intergovernmental agreement.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Regular voucher signing.
Port of Lewiston
Time: Noon Wednesday
Place: Port office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N, Lewiston
Agenda:
Amended fiscal year 2023 budget – action item.
Fiscal year 2024 budget – action item.
Tax levy for 2024 – action item.
Letter of support for middle mile hybrid fiber optic project from Orofino to Grangeville, including an agreement to accept future transfer of the network from Idaho County contingent on acceptance of terms of future transfer agreement – action item.
Executive session for trade and commerce.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell, office expansion room.
Agenda:
Increase in recreational vehicle parking rates – action item.
Fair theme for 2024 – action item.
Discussion of Americans with Disabilities Act service dog policy.
Discussion of open class receiving date for 2024.
Discussion of Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation recreational vehicle grant.
Maintenance shop project – action item.
4-H memorandum of understanding – action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda:
2024 budget workshop preparation.
Status of training room.
Fire chief’s report.