Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Earlene Carter, aging and longterm care local program coordinator.
Russ Pelleberg, stormwater coordinator, project update.
Karst Riggers, building official, short plate 23-02, Nathan Barnett, 1366 Sycamore St.
Future town hall discussion.
Executive session controlling application.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Resolution to decrease the speed from 35 mph to 25 mph on Rosencrantz Road – action item.
Resolution for a LHTAC/Local Agreement Leading to Idaho Bridge Program, Bridge KN29825 – action item.
Resolution to approve Nez Perce County State of Idaho requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses – action item.
Other commission agendas:
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Main floor Brammer Building
Agenda:
Body scanner bid opening.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place second floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Road department update including reports on Cherrylane Bridge, Rock Creek Road, Henderson stockpile lease and fiscal year 2024 budget.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor conference room, Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Airport presentation by Mike Isaacs on airport activities.
Community block grant overview of the 2023-2027 consolidated plan, 2023 annual action plan and the analysis of impediments to fair housing choice – action item.
Discussion on proposed ordinance establishing stormwater drainage system user fees to fund provision of proprietary stormwater services by the city to property owners within the city’s jurisdiction – action item.
Irrigation restrictions update – action item.
Appointment of Sunshine Siebert to three-year term on the audit committee – action item.
Appointment of A.L. “Butch” Alford to four-year term on the urban renewal agency – action item.
Appointment of Justin Merwin to four-year term on the Planning & Zoning Commission – action item.
