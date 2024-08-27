This week’s meetings

Authorization of two lieutenants of the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office to execute a Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office Step Grant from the Idaho Transportation Department Office of highway safety grant award for traffic enforcement – action item.

Food service contract between Nez Perce County and Summit Food Service – action item.

Acceptance of a bid for fuel procurement from City Service Valcon – action item.

Adoption of decision by the Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission approving a conditional use permit for Fritz Precision Shooting on Waha Road with conditions – action item.

Determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County – action item.

Termination of memorandum of agreement with Kootenai County for capital qualified representation and investigator personnel – action item.

Authorization of liens to be imposed against property for the 2024 tax year for delinquent user charges imposed by the city of Lewiston, Lewiston Orchards Sewer District, Central Orchards Sewer District and Business Improvement District – action item.

Memorandum of agreement between Nez Perce County and Asotin County – action item.

Change order No. 1 for the Nez Perce County filling station project – action item.

Agreement and attachment No. 1 between Nez Perce County and the Service Employees International Union, National Association of Government Employees, Local R-14 687 – action item.

Independent contractor agreement between Nez Perce County and Tecla Druffel for the Board of Community Guardian Coordinator Services – action item.

Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025 dedicated enhanced emergency communications grant award – action items.

Valley Vision presentation.

Other commission meetings on the second floor of the Brammer Building:

Time: 10 a.m. Monday

Agenda:

Sheriff’s office update, including school resource officer position.

Time: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Road department update including reports on children’s pedestrian safety grant, Webb Road, phase 2A; Arrow Highline Bridge, Lewiston water fill station, White Bridge application, fiscal year 2025 chip seal, speed limits, Palmer Parking free firewood, Oct. 11 - Oct. 14, and winter operations.