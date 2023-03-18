VANCOUVER, Wash. — More than 26,000 Clark County residents could lose health coverage in the coming months as the expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency puts an end to continuous Medicaid enrollment.

Nearly 300,000 people in Washington, including 26,491 in Clark County, have retained Medicaid Apple Health coverage through the COVID-19 pandemic even if they no longer qualified because of increased income or a failure to respond to a renewal letter.