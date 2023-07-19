As a doctor at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rachel Thomas usually goes to work in scrubs. But on Friday, she put on a suit.

Her elementary-age daughter noticed the change, so her mother said she explained that it was “time to stand up to the bully.” What Thomas meant, she told her girl, was that she was testifying that day at a trial to decide the damages Ammon Bundy owes the health system in a case that dates to last year.