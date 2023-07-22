Three local entities will share in 10 statewide flood management grants through the Idaho Water Resource Board.
Joint School District 171 based at Orofino, the Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District and the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation District will be part of a $1 million distribution to address flood management programs.
The Idaho Legislature has made the grant program permanent, with annual funding of $1 million a year, the board announced Friday.
Thirteen grant applications from throughout the state were evaluated and scored by the board’s staff. The top 10 projects recommended for approval fit the board’s available budget for flood management grants in 2023 with a small amount of carryover funds from last year.
All flood management projects must provide 50% matching funds and be shovel-ready. The three winning projects in this area include:
Joint School District No. 171 that requested $89,064 in grant funds. During high water flows, often occurring in late winter or early spring as rain-on-snow events, the concrete channel overflows, eliminating safe access within a bus parking lot and facility entrance area. The project proposes to reconstruct the channel to reduce the risk of flood flows.
The Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District requested $81,063 for the Jim Ford Bridge Mitigation Project. The proposed project would replace a 19-foot by 6.75-foot bottomless arch that is both undersized and potentially failing with a 60-foot steel bridge. The fill around the existing culvert appears to be washing away at high flows and the Clearwater Highway District suspects abutment sill failure.
The Idaho Soil & Water Conservation District requested $54,525 for a project to reduce the risk of flooding on the South Fork of the Clearwater River. The objectives are to stabilize the stream bank and the levee and close the mixing zone between the Clearwater River and a pond located on private property.
