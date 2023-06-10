GRANGEVILLE — Three Idaho County officials have been named to state and national organizations representing counties’ interests.
Idaho County Commissioner Denis Duman was sworn in earlier this week during a meeting in Moscow as president of the Idaho Association of County Commissioners and Clerks. He will serve a one-year term.
Auditor Kathy Ackerman, who is a past president of the state association, was named the Idaho representative of the National Association of Counties. And Commission Chairman Skip Brandt is the Western Interstate Region representative of the National Association of Counties for Idaho.
Duman said the state association “is an organization that gives the clerks and commissioners opportunity to come together, share ideas and put forward direction for legislative issues and day-to-day issues” that commissioners and clerks deal with.
Some of those routine issues include personnel retention, Duman said.
“How do we go about setting proposed wages; how do you discipline employees or handle disagreements — the things that we all run into on a day-to-day basis.”
The association is especially helpful to newly elected county officials to be able to network and establish best practices, he added. The association also provides a mentoring program for newly elected officials. Duman and Ackerman both serve in that task.
One of the bigger issues now facing most counties in Idaho is the shift in public defense funding from the counties to the state. Duman said officials at this week’s meeting talked about how that will affect counties that, up to now, have been paying public defense salaries, including office assistants and building space.
“Obviously, counties have different issues,” Duman said. The association “gives us a way to put input through the governor’s office to how we see this working the best.”
In spite of the disparity in population size between smaller, rural counties in Idaho and more urban areas, Duman said the counties generally have similar concerns. At the meeting, Valley County representatives brought up the burden of dealing with solid waste from all of the people in other areas that gravitate to Valley County on the weekends to recreate.
“Valley County is not part of District 2 but they have more tonnage of garbage (than Ada and Canyon counties) and less than half the population,” Duman said. The association “gives us a chance to get together and share what’s going on in our counties and try to work through problems.”
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.