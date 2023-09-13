Three U.S. senators blast UI-University of Phoenix deal

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to the media outside her home, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass., after she dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Condemning the University of Phoenix’s “pattern of predatory and abusive behavior,” three Democratic U.S. senators have urged the University of Idaho to walk away from a potential purchase.

In the letter Monday, Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn, Richard Durbin, D-Ill., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., say the purchase threatens UI’s financial health. That’s because UI could end up on the hook for the cost of student loan writeoffs — as has happened with the University of Arizona, which acquired the online, for-profit Ashford University in 2020.