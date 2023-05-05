Much of the region is under a flood watch because of thunderstorms headed to the Inland Northwest.
The electrical storms were expected Thursday evening and wet weather is predicted to continue through the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures. Rain is expected to cause waterways to rise and increase as rainfall mixes with snowmelt, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
The weather service issued a flood watch for Lewis, Nez Perce and Latah counties in Idaho and Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington.
By 5 a.m. today, rainfall from the storm is expected to drop half an inch to 1 inch in Pullman, a quarter of an inch to half an inch in Lewiston and half an inch to 1 inch in Winchester. Another storm expected between 5 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Saturday could result in the additional accumulation of a quarter of an inch to half an inch in those towns.
Temperatures will also drop, reaching the low 60s in Lewiston today and mid-60s Saturday. Temperatures in Pullman will drop to low 50s today and mid-50s Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service in Missoula, Mont., also warned of potential flooding in the Orofino-Grangeville region and mountains in the Clearwater River drainage through Saturday.
