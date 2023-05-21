The National Weather Service is warning of possible strong to severe thunderstorms in the region today that could include nickel-sized hail, brief heavy rain, lightning and damaging gusts up to 50 mph.

The storms will be located in central Washington and throughout northern Idaho, including the Lewiston-Clarkston valley. High temperatures in the valley are expected to be in the mid-90s today. The Pullman-Moscow area is likely to hit 87 degrees.

