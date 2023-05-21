The National Weather Service is warning of possible strong to severe thunderstorms in the region today that could include nickel-sized hail, brief heavy rain, lightning and damaging gusts up to 50 mph.
The storms will be located in central Washington and throughout northern Idaho, including the Lewiston-Clarkston valley. High temperatures in the valley are expected to be in the mid-90s today. The Pullman-Moscow area is likely to hit 87 degrees.
The heat combined with a moist air mass will contribute to the potential for thunderstorms, the weather service reported. Large hail will be the biggest threat, but strong winds and torrential rains are also possible. The winds are likely to scrub out the haze and smoke from the Canadian fires that have been languishing over the region for the past few days.
Temperatures are expected to cool off Monday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Starting Tuesday, temperatures will warm slightly through the end of the week with upper 70s to mid-80s by Thursday.
The area remains under an air quality advisory through Monday, with air quality ranging from “Moderate” to “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” according to the Nez Perce Tribal Air Quality Program.
Anyone wishing more information about the smoke may contact the Idaho Smoke Information Hotline at: 1 (800) 345-1007.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.