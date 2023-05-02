The Champagne flowed Sunday afternoon when the American Jazz cruise ship docked in Clarkston was christened by Stacia Morfin, the vessel’s “godmother.”

Morfin, CEO of Nez Perce Tourism, was selected for the longstanding “godmother tradition” to bring good luck and protection to the vessel. She was joined by her mentor, Michelle Peters, CEO of Visit Lewis Clark Valley, and the ship’s eldest passenger, a woman in her 90s.