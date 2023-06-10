The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley received 0.64 inches of rainfall in 23 minutes Friday afternoon as many streets and areas experienced localized flooding and power outages.
The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport reported a total of 0.68 inches Friday. The sudden downpour resulted in a flash flood warning being issued for the Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin area on Friday afternoon.
On the Palouse, there were 0.49 inches of rain north of Moscow and 0.55 inches east of Moscow and Troy, according to Daniel Butler, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane.
“It all just fell so quickly,” Butler said about the 23-minute shower. “That’s really impressive.”
Carol Maurer, Lewiston public information officer, said there weren’t any areas closed off because of flooding.
“Definitely a lot of water, though,” Maurer said.
One of the reasons the flooding occurred, and why a flood watch was issued, was dry soil, which makes it harder to absorb rainfall.
“Water just can’t penetrate through the soil because it’s falling so fast, it just rolls down all the canyons,” Butler said.
One of the areas that experienced flooding was Snake River Avenue, where water covered the street and flooded areas of Kiwanis Park, all the way to the sheltered picnic area near the playground. Bryden Canyon also had large amounts of runoff and debris in the roadway. The Interstate Bridge between Lewiston and Clarkston was swamped for a time, though cars continued to cross it. Sections of 21st Street reportedly had water up to the sidewalk, which caused some vehicles to hydroplane. Maurer said some people also reported manhole covers being lifted off, which is common when it floods. At one point, more than 1,200 Avista customers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley were without power.
“Everything here is on a hill,” Maurer said, so downtown areas were a place of concern for public works crews trying to mitigate flooding. “Everywhere it was overwhelming but more so downtown.”
Mark Hurd, emergency manager for the city and Nez Perce County, said that some roads are partially blocked because of sediment, which is the main issue with the roads in the city and county.
“The roads had a lot of sediment pushed into them because we had a lot of water,” Hurd said. “At this point what we need people to do is be slow (when driving), slower than normal until the road is cleared.”
Road crews are working getting roads cleared of sediment and debris. The issue is also widespread throughout the city, so there isn’t a concentrated area that has more damage.
“There’s too many roads that have sediment on them to identify,” Hurd said, adding that crews are actively working to clear all streets rather than focusing on one specific problem area.
He also said there have been no reports of people needing assistance or needing to be relocated because of house flooding. However, if that does happen people can call the Red Cross or Hurd at his office (208) 799-3084.
As far as weekend plans go, Butler said that even though there is a chance of showers, it will be much drier overall. Hurd also spoke with the National Weather Service in Spokane about the weekend outlook and, although there aren’t any more significant storms in the forecast, weather systems can always change. If something does happen he said there will be an alert.
The Lewiston Police Department experienced a high volume of calls relating to the flooding in various parts of the city. The police department and the Public Works Department responded to areas to address localized flooding issues. Lewiston Emergency Management was also involved in assessing the situation to determine resources and actions to address and mitigate flooding, according to a Facebook post from the city of Lewiston.
If people have property damage to report, they can call the nonemergency police at (208) 746-0171. Calling the nonemergency number allows dispatches to be better able to receive and handle life-threatening emergencies.
Maurer also said that there is a proposal before the city council to improve the city’s drainage system. There are some areas of the city where pipes are undersized and old, so the rain doesn’t travel as quickly through the pipes, which causes localized flooding.
“In different areas of town people might have witnessed some flooding, so this program can address those infrastructure needs,” Maurer said.
The Army Corps of Engineers closed a popular section of its trail system along the Snake River in Clarkston because of the flooding.
According to the agency, the trail from the south side of Southway Bridge to Riverside Drive will be closed until further notice. Rain undercut the paved path.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.