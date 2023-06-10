The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley received 0.64 inches of rainfall in 23 minutes Friday afternoon as many streets and areas experienced localized flooding and power outages.

The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport reported a total of 0.68 inches Friday. The sudden downpour resulted in a flash flood warning being issued for the Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin area on Friday afternoon.