The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is warning people who recreate in Hells Canyon and Brownlee Reservoirs about a dangerous bacteria in or near the water.
Recent samples from both water bodies showed high amounts of toxin-producing cyanobacteria. The toxins they produce can be harmful to people, pets and livestock.
The department works closely with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to identify, respond to, and monitor cyanobacteria and harmful algal blooms. Information can be found at the Idaho Recreational Water health Advisories website for sampled locations at each reservoir.
When recreating near or in Hells Canyon or Brownlee Reservoirs, people are advised to avoid swimming, wading or other contact with the water. Take extra care to ensure children do not drink or get water on them.
Other measures include ensuring pets and livestock do not drink or go into the water. If they have contact with the water, clean skin, hide, or fur with clean water right away.
Do not drink or cook with the water. Boiling or filtering the water does not remove the toxins and can increase the risk of becoming sick.
Wash hands thoroughly in clean water after handling fish or objects from the water.
If people choose to eat fish from the water, clean and wash the fish thoroughly in uncontaminated water. Filet the fish, and remove all fat, skin, and internal organs before cooking. Cyanotoxins can build up in fish, and the risk to people is unknown.
Watch for symptoms. If someone touches or swims in the water or breathes in water droplets, they might experience a rash, hives, red eyes, wheezing, coughing or shortness of breath. If swallowed, it might cause stomach pain, diarrhea or vomiting. A person might have a headache, muscle weakness, or dizziness. If the liver is damaged, skin might turn yellow, and there will be dark urine. Anyone who thinks they might be sick from cyanotoxin should consult with a healthcare provider or call the poison center at 1-800-222-1222. In addition, notify algae@deq.idaho.gov.
Monitor media reports and the department’s website for health advisories.
Cyanobacteria are a natural part of Idaho’s water bodies. The amount of bacteria usually increases rapidly when the temperature of the water rises and there are nutrients for the bacteria to grow (bloom). The blooming can release toxic chemical compounds into the water.
Blooms don’t all look the same. They may look like mats, foam, spilled paint or surface scum, and have a foul odor. Algal mats can be out of sight on the bottom of the water body.
Pets, livestock and wildlife can get sick or die within minutes to days after cyanotoxin exposure. Dogs can become sick first because they are more likely to swim in or drink contaminated water or lick contaminated water or bloom material from their fur.
If pets or livestock have been in the water, immediately wash them with clean water to keep them from licking cyanobacteria off their bodies. Seek veterinary care immediately if your pets or livestock seem sick after going in or drinking the water.
Anyone wishing more information about cyanoHABs may visit DEQ’s website or the Department of Health and Welfare’s website.
The public will be advised when the concern likely no longer exists.