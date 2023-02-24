KENNEWICK — An injured West Richland pup found by police lost a leg, but it hasn’t dampened his spirit. Now “Cody” needs a home.
The dog is in great spirits after having one of his rear legs amputated last week, the West Richland police said in a Facebook post. He’s one of the toughest dogs that Dr. Menks Mobile Vet Care has seen.
Now the West Richland animal control officer who found him is looking for a rescue or shelter that could house Cody until he finds a permanent home.
If anyone can help, they can contact the officer at (509) 967-7112.
While the department still contracts with the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, a different dog is still waiting for an open kennel at the facility, according to a comment from the police department.
“The more transfer resources we can get exposed to Cody, the better,” the department said.
“Cody” has been under the care of Dr. Menks Mobile Vet Care in Benton City ever since he was discovered near the area of Ruppert Road and West Van Giesen Street, according to the West Richland police said.
When he was discovered, he was very thin and had an injured back leg that needed to be amputated. A whirlwind fundraising effort raised the $1,000 needed for the X-ray and surgery.
It’s not clear if the dog had been shot or had gravel embedded in his leg from being hit by a car.
Now, a healthier Cody is up and walking around.
“Dr. Menks Mobile Vet Care said surgery went great,” according to the social media post. “Staff also said he was quite the character.”