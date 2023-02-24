KENNEWICK — An injured West Richland pup found by police lost a leg, but it hasn’t dampened his spirit. Now “Cody” needs a home.

The dog is in great spirits after having one of his rear legs amputated last week, the West Richland police said in a Facebook post. He’s one of the toughest dogs that Dr. Menks Mobile Vet Care has seen.

