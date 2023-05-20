Health care providers at Tri-State Health, formerly Tri-State Memorial Hospital, say a new Inpatient and Dietary Wing slated to receive its first patients starting June 5 will help them to better serve patients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

On Friday, the hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the event. Total costs for the new wing, roughly 10 years in the making, were upwards of $35 million, said communications director Rebecca Mann.