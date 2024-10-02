Sections
Local NewsSeptember 29, 2024
Tribune’s revamped website to go live Monday

A revamped website for the Lewiston Tribune is scheduled to debut Monday morning.

The website will have the same address it has now: lmtribune.com. But the site will feature a new look and new functions, including a virtual assistant that will help readers glean information from past stories with the help of artificial intelligence.

The revamped website has a new system for subscribers to log in, which will use their email address. An email with instructions for logging in will be sent to subscribers today.

Anyone having difficulties logging in is asked to call the Tribune’s circulation department at (208) 746-8742 after 8 a.m. Monday.

Those who read the newspaper’s e-editions (the online print replica) or use its app will log in with the same username and password they’ve been using.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News will also have a revamped website at dnews.com that is scheduled to go live Monday.

