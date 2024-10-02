Tribune’s revamped website to go live Monday

A revamped website for the Lewiston Tribune is scheduled to debut Monday morning.

The website will have the same address it has now: lmtribune.com. But the site will feature a new look and new functions, including a virtual assistant that will help readers glean information from past stories with the help of artificial intelligence.

The revamped website has a new system for subscribers to log in, which will use their email address. An email with instructions for logging in will be sent to subscribers today.