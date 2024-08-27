Trout Unlimited to tackle steelhead habitat project near Bovill

The project on the East Fork of the Potlatch River about 4 miles east of Bovill, is focused on improving riparian and instream habitat for the benefit of threatened steelhead. Volunteers will be trained and organized to collect willow, alder and conifer stems and to weave them onto posts driven into the streambed. Nonmembers are welcome to attend.

Those who would like to join the effort or have questions can seek additional details by writing to tuchapter935.dan@gmail.com.