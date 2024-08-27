Sections
Local NewsSeptember 29, 2024
Trout Unlimited to tackle steelhead habitat project near Bovill
Lewiston Tribune

Members of the Snake/Clearwater Rivers Chapter of Trout Unlimited are sponsoring a habitat improvement project with the Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 5.

The project on the East Fork of the Potlatch River about 4 miles east of Bovill, is focused on improving riparian and instream habitat for the benefit of threatened steelhead. Volunteers will be trained and organized to collect willow, alder and conifer stems and to weave them onto posts driven into the streambed. Nonmembers are welcome to attend.

Those who would like to join the effort or have questions can seek additional details by writing to tuchapter935.dan@gmail.com.

